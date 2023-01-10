Alteryx Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release

IRVINE, Calif, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13734589. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

