IFS CEO Darren Roos's 'Moment of Service' explores how its customers across industries execute their servitization strategy and put the Moment of Service at the heart of transformation.

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the launch of 'Moment of Service', a book by IFS CEO Darren Roos.

The company shared its pledge to help customers deliver their Moment of Service in February 2021 as part of its global re-brand. Since then, Moment of Service – both as a concept and mantra for IFS – has undergone extensive research and validation with customers, and is proving to resonate deeply across companies of all sizes and across industries.

This is Darren's first major publication since joining IFS as CEO in April 2018. He approaches the 'Moment of Service' by exploring the different considerations companies must make in order to successfully evolve their business and reap the growth benefits.

'Moment of Service' articulates the heart of IFS's vision: helping its customers deliver their best when it matters most – at the moment of service. The concept is brought to life through detailed customer case studies, with the book highlighting the key components of service transformation from the accelerants of servitization to the need for deep domain expertise, fiscal fairness, the power of evergreen and the role of supply chains in delivering magical Moments of service. The book illustrates the strategies and challenges, as well as successes from companies globally.

The Moment of Service theme has remained central to IFS's own customer pledge, and was evident at IFS Unleashed – the recent IFS community event held in Miami in October 2022. The global event saw customers take to the stage, demonstrating the continued impact of servitization and how it is central to their business transformation, and sharing how successful business outcomes rely on having their own Moment of Service at the heart.

With contributions from Cheer Pack, Jotun, Panasonic HVAC, ANDRITZ, CimCorp, Munters, Southwest Airlines, TDC, Cubic Transformation Systems, Transport for London, and Rolls-Royce, "Moment of Service" provides an insight into the changes companies have made or need to make, from technology to operational models and people skills, to deliver a great outcome for their customers.

Darren Roos, Chief Executive Officer, IFS, said: "Moment of Service" ties together the eco-system of delivering "service" to customers." He continued, "If you accept that there is a Moment of Service, you understand what you need to do to orchestrate your assets, customers, and people to deliver that Moment of Service, and this is very, very compelling."

Roberto Franchitti, Executive Vice President for Services, Tetra Pak, commented: "Each Tetra Pak package produced is a potential moment of service. That's more than 190 billion moments of service per year."

He continued, "We have machines that can produce 11 packs per second. In other words, the output from our customers' production equipment represents a continuous moment of service, and that continuous moment of service is something that our customers depend on for all business transformation efforts."

About the Author:

Darren Roos is into his fifth year as CEO of IFS, a post he took in April 2018. His vision spearheaded the transformation of the company internally through modernization and digital transformation and externally with the promise of delivering value to customers and putting them at the heart of the IFS business and product development strategy.

Darren built his career in global software businesses over 20 years. He previously served as President of SAP's global ERP Cloud business, with prior roles as General Manager of Northern Europe and Chief Operating Officer of EMEA for the company. Darren also was formerly the President of EMEA, APJ, LATAM at Software AG, during which time he served on Software AG's Group Executive Board. In addition to his IFS role, Darren is a board director at Sitecore and launched Inner Wings, a confidence-building foundation.

Editorial Contributions:

Vinnie Mirchandani and Guy Dunkerley.

Publication Details:

Title: Moment of Service

On Sale: January 12th, 2023

RPR Price: £14.99

Pages: 211

ISBN: 978-1-3999-3481-7

General Availability: Amazon UK *

*General Availability on Amazon US and EU stores over January and February.

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3696315/baae1ca06c44a44c.pdf Moment of Service https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/mos-book-image,c3132621 MOS Book Image

View original content:

SOURCE IFS