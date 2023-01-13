InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Golfers (BRK-4196)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient tool for retrieving golf balls and repairing divots on the golf course," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the BACK CADDY. My design eliminates the need to bend over or squat which could reduce strain on the back, legs, knees, and hips while golfing."

The invention provides an effective tool for repairing divots. It also enables a golfer to easily retrieve golf balls. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend and strain and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

