Chinese Artist Han Yuchen's Exhibition Received Great Response and Reviews

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back at the major events in the Chinese oil painting market over the past three years, "Pursuing Dreams with a Pure Heart - Han Yuchen Oil on Canvas Collection" in 2022 is an unique event in the Chinese art world. Han Yuchen, distinguished researcher of the China National Academy of Arts and honorary professor of the Repin Academy of Fine Arts in Russia, is a renowned artist whose works are not only collected by Chinese and international artists and entrepreneurs, but also have six works in the permanent collections of the National Museum of China and the National Art Museum of China.

The exhibition features 83 oil paintings created by Han Yuchen during his 50 years of travel to more than ten provinces and autonomous regions, including Tibet, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Gansu, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan and Shanxi. From farmers in Taihang in the mid-1970s, to young women with curly hair in the 1980s, to shepherds, tea farmers and singers in remote ethnic minority areas who are beginning to prosper in the new century, Han Yuchen's capture of these images reflects China's dramatic historical development over the past 50 years with the original appearance of ordinary people, enabling art lovers to further understand Han Yuchen's unwavering pursuit of his dream and to recognize His bold exploration of artistic language. During this exhibition, a great number of famous artists from the Chinese art world will be attending.

Jin Shangyi, the former dean of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, described the deep relationship between Han Yuchen and the Central Academy of Fine Arts. In 1972, under the guidance of Li Hua and Su Gaoli from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Han Yuchen started on the road of self-study. He spoke highly of Han Yuchen's 50 years of hard work, and finally entered the National Museum of China and the National Art Museum of China, the two highest art halls in the country, and fulfilled his dream.

Fan Dian, Chairman of the China Artists Association, praised Han Yuchen for his accurate grasp of the characteristics of different ethnic groups and his portrayal of the spiritual outlook of these different groups. Each work is vivid and expressive. When he learned that "Gannan Lengben Daoji" and "Light and Shadow" were collected by the National Art Museum of China, Fan thought that they could be said to be the representative works of Han Yuchen's oil painting and sketching in this exhibition.

Feng Yuan, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, praised Han Yuchen's vivid depictions of ethnic minorities such as Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Guizhou and Yunnan. Feng encouraged him to persevere, and strive to achieve greater breakthroughs in his artistic venture.

Wu Weishan, director of the National Art Museum of China, fully affirmed the ideal pursuit, artistic skills and humanistic feelings of Han Yuchen's oil painting and sketches in this exhibition. Wu Weishan said: The biggest feeling of interacting with Han Yuchen is that he is very sincere and full of passion for life. So under his brush, those characters are like living people who could be interacted with. He communicates with them by sketching, that is, to praise them with the beauty of art and his simple heart. So these works are all full of life.

Xu Li, Vice Chairman of the China Artists Association, spoke of the grand occasion when Han Yuchen held an oil painting exhibition on Tibet at the National Museum of China five years ago, and pointed out that this time Han Yuchen held an oil painting and sketching exhibition at the National Art Museum of China, which would surely attract more people to the exhibition. Friends in the art world, as well as the general audience, have a comprehensive understanding of the artist's fighting spirit that has not forgotten his original intention for decades.

Ma Fenghui, Secretary of the Party Group, Vice-President and Secretary-General of the China Artists Association, highly praised Han Yuchen's use of his rich painting language and various techniques to accurately depict the characteristics of different ethnic groups, and encouraged Han Yuchen to continue on this path of preservation and strive for more high-quality paintings, so as to live up to the times.

During the exhibition, Shao Dazhen, Professor of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Zhang Xiaoling, former Vice President of the China National Academy of Painting and President of the College of Fine Arts of East China Normal University, Wang Ping, member of the sub-party group and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Artists Association, Shang Hui, Director of the Theoretical Committee of the China Artists Association, and famous artists such as Zhang Zuying, Ma Zhenying, Wang Yong, Chen Drunk, Wang Zhong, Gao Tianxiong, Zhang Yuan, Zhang Yichun and other "big names" in Chinese art also attended the relevant activities.

In addition, a seminar themed "the profound influence of the "Pursuing Dreams with a Pure Heart - Han Yuchen Oil on Canvas Collection". Experts and scholars from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the China Academy of Art, the China National Academy of Painting, the National Art Museum of China and other institutions made brilliant speeches, focusing on the characteristics of oil painting, pictoriality, intentionality, creative sketching and the development of the times. They gave an all-round theoretical analysis of Han Yuchen's historical origins, artistic characteristics, and innovations.

In recent years, Han Yuchen has held many solo exhibitions in Russia, France, Italy, Ukraine and other countries, and has participated in 16 major exhibitions in different countries and sectors with his oil paintings, and has won many international awards (including the special award "Lorenzo il Magnifico" at the 12th International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Florence in 2019).

The exhibition has also generated an enthusiastic response at the international level. According to statistics, by the end of December, 1,187 overseas media outlets, including Manhattan Weekly, Washington City Weekly, New York News Channel and Salt Lake City TV, had published news reports about the exhibition in English, French and Spanish, and several accounts on globally renowned social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram has also published news about the exhibition.

Along with the reopening of China's doors to international exchange in 2023, Mr. Han Yuchen will bring his outstanding works to Europe, America, the Middle East and other regions to carry out art exchanges and exhibitions, and integrate into international art exchanges with his deeper research and understanding of art, which is an important driving force for the Chinese oil painting industry for the international market, and will definitely better display Chinese culture which is going international. We wish Mr. Han Yuchen a successful cultural tour of the world's top museums in 2023!

