CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NewAge Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NewAge, Inc. ("NewAge") (OTC Other: NBEVQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NewAge includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and defendants had no relationship with the military or FamilyMart; (2) the Company and defendants overstated the business agreements that they did have; (3) the Company and defendants never produced or sold a proprietary CBD beverage; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved NewAge investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

