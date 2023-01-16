Lennox Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. An earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time during which CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings conference, please call 800-343-4136 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9843 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ422. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until February 14, 2023, by calling toll-free 800-934-3941 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-1157 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's web site, www.lennoxinternational.com

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Contacts

Analysts & Investors

Steve Harrison

Vice President, Investor Relations

972-497-6670

investor.relations@lennoxintl.com

Media

Mary Ellen Mondi

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

972-497-5332

maryellen.mondi@lennoxintl.com

