ORTHOPEDIC REHABILITATION ASSOCIATES OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN FOUNTAIN, COLO.

At 6825 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Suite 150

FOUNTAIN, Colo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates opened an outpatient clinic today at 6825 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Suite 150.

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates logo (PRNewswire)

The clinic operates 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 719-623-1110 or visit ora.urpt.com.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Bria Livingston earned a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science from the University of Tulsa and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Creighton University.

Livingston is certified in dry needling. Her clinical interests include vestibular rehabilitation, balance, sports injuries and chronic pain.

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates has eight clinics in the Colorado Springs region.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation