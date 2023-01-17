Ada's AI-powered customer service automation platform now available on AWS Marketplace

Conversational AI software helps enterprises increase automated resolutions for customers

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the customer service automation company, today announced its availability on AWS Marketplace. Now AWS customers globally can purchase Ada's platform via AWS Marketplace and seamlessly deploy AI-powered customer service on all of their digital properties.

Ada helps companies automatically resolve more customer support interactions with less effort in any language or channel. Last month, the company announced it was deepening its use of the large language models behind ChatGPT and other generative AI technology to automate billions of customer interactions.

The company also received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Canada Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation, while the 5th annual LinkedIn Top Startups list included Ada as one of the 15 Canadian companies rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention.

With its availability on the AWS Marketplace, Ada is making its transformative customer service automation platform and deep conversational AI expertise accessible to even more customer service leaders and teams worldwide.

"We are focused on ensuring our customers and partners have easy access to deploy Ada," said Daniel Code-McNeil, Chief Revenue Officer at Ada. "Having our solution available on the AWS Marketplace means more companies can deliver a VIP customer support experience to everyone they interact with, no matter where they live or what language they speak."

Key features of Ada's platform include:

No-code building tools that allow CX teams to launch a chatbot in 30 days with no technical lift

Out-of-the box integrations with third-party systems that allow brands to easily connect to any customer support software, including Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle

Automated workflows that can be deployed across any customer interaction channel in 100+ languages

To learn more about Ada's AWS Marketplace listing, visit AWS Marketplace .

About Ada

Ada is the world's leading customer service automation company. Built for support teams, Ada's AI-powered customer service automation platform helps enterprises effortlessly resolve their customer inquiries in any language or channel. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

