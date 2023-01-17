The Antimicrobials Working Group Announces Appointment of Christine Ann Miller as Board Chair

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG), an industry-led coalition of antimicrobial companies, announced today the appointment of Christine Ann Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melinta Therapeutics, as Board Chair of AWG effective immediately. Ms. Miller replaces Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics, who has completed his term as Chair.

"I feel so privileged to take on this role at such an important inflection point for the industry. The threat of antimicrobial resistance has never been higher so it will take strong partnerships and collaborations to drive positive impact for patients," said Christine Ann Miller, incoming Chair. "I look forward to working with our Executive Committee and Board, stakeholder partners, the Biden-Harris Administration, and Congress on near & long-term solutions necessary to continue advancing innovation in the antimicrobial ecosystem. AWG is committed to addressing the critical issues in the antimicrobial marketplace and ensuring patients will always have access to the right drug, for the right bug, at the right time."

Christine Ann Miller is an accomplished global pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience in life sciences. Since August 2020, Ms. Miller has served as President and Chief Executive Officer, and board member for Melinta Therapeutics, a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses. Previously, she led the global and U.S. product portfolio for Sandoz and has held leadership roles in R&D operations and supply chain management at Actavis. Ms. Miller's robust career has included more than 50 product launches, strategic acquisitions, and successful business transformations. She holds an MBA and a Master's in Technology Management at Stevens Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing new antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostic devices are eligible for consideration of membership in AWG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of AWG, get in touch here.

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of thirteen antimicrobials companies: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., CorMedix Inc., Crestone, Inc., Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., and Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

