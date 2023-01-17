Health + Wellness Platform, Alkeme, Launches The Alkeme Athlete Coalition - a Group Dedicated to Mental Health For Athletes

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkeme, founded by ex-NFL athlete Ryan Mundy, officially launches the Alkeme Athlete Coalition (AAC), today. The AAC is a newly formed community on the Alkeme platform focused on providing mental health education and resources to athletes of all levels.

Mundy founded Alkeme after retiring from the NFL due to injury and along with his career transition came depression and anxiety. He felt a loss of identity that manifested in resentment about the past and fear of the future.

Historically, Black Men and therapy haven't been used in the same sentence. In Mundy's experience, he didn't feel his therapists were able to see him for all that he is – a Black man and an athlete, a husband, a father, a son. In trying different modalities, Ryan discovered that at the root of his suffering was the inability to define, and understand his feelings but once he was able to, he could make peace with them.

This "aha" moment coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic led Ryan to the realization that this is what his family, friends, teammates, and the broader community needed – a better understanding of self to be at peace and succeed. From there, Alkeme was born.

Now, with the Alkeme Athlete Coalition, the company will create a dedicated space within the Alkeme platform for athletes. AAC athletes will have access to original clinical mental health content series, expert-led workshops, an athlete resource specific newsletter, and more.

"I've been an athlete my entire life and I uniquely understand the challenges + pressures that athletes face on and off the playing surface. The goal of the Alkeme Athlete Coalition is to serve athletes of all levels in an effort to build awareness, reduce stigma, and create avenues for athletes to win within," says Ryan Mundy, founder and CEO of Alkeme.

During the 2023 Super Bowl week, the AAC will host an activation in partnership with the NFLPA that will kick off a series of ongoing events, experiences, and workshops with sports centric organizations such as some of the AACs partners and founding members below:

Chicago Sky , WNBA team

MOGL , leading name, image and likeness (NIL) solution

Dr. Victor Kidd , Senior Director of Clinical Services and Player Well Being at the MLS

Dr. Candance Williams , Director of Mind Health & Wellness at Boston Celtics

Brandon Coleman , retired NFL athlete

Kirby Porter , New Game Labs

Mike Hart , University of Michigan Football Coach

David Carson , Nike Master Trainer

The Alkeme Athlete Coalition will strive to make the conversation around athlete mental health more frequent while ensuring resources are readily available and accessible to support and educate athletes on how to protect and empower themselves for the long-term.

To learn more about the Alkeme Athlete Coalition, follow @alkemeathlete on Instagram and visit https://campaign.alkemehealth.com/AAC.

About Alkeme Athlete Coalition

Alkeme is partnering with athletes, leagues, and organizations to launch the Alkeme Athlete Coalition, a group focused on mental health awareness, education, and providing resources to athletes of all levels.

About Alkeme

Alkeme is a health + wellness platform focused on creating generational health for Black Culture. The platform features mental health video courses, meditation & mindfulness practices, live therapist discussions, and more - all designed to help individuals feel healed, inspired, rooted & well today, while improving health outcomes for tomorrow.

View original content:

SOURCE Alkeme