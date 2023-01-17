InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Alert Drivers of an Accident (DAL-297)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In March 2021, a massive deadly car pileup occurred in Fort Worth, Texas and with working for the USPS this worries a lot of us since it happened," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented AWARENESS."

The invention avoids additional accidents caused by unsuspecting drivers plowing into already-wrecked vehicles on the road and may prevent major pileups, particularly when visibility is reduced in the rain or fog. It helps avoid unnecessary injuries or fatalities in a major highway pileup and can keep drivers safe when stopped alongside highways in emergencies. This device enhances travel safety and provides peace of mind. It is easily interpreted, distinctive and adaptable to a wide range of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

