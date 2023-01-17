Respected Commercial Litigation Firm Godwin Bowman Moves to Downtown Dallas' Ross Tower

'Mission Critical Relocation' 'reinvigorating' to law firm's office experience

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Godwin Bowman PC, one of Texas' most honored and respected commercial litigation firms, has moved to downtown Dallas' Ross Tower.

"This firm is focused on Mission Critical Litigation, delivering clients the results they need when facing the most significant challenges," says Chairman and CEO Donald E. Godwin. "So, I regard this move as a 'Mission Critical Relocation.' We are responding to how the city has grown and we are updating, modernizing and enhancing the experience for our clients and for the excellent lawyers who practice law at this firm."

From its previous headquarters at Renaissance Tower, Mr. Godwin and the firm engineered the landmark lead trial representation of Halliburton in all of its civil litigation and governmental investigations stemming from the 2010 BP Macondo oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.

The firm's $22 million win for client Maya Walnut LLC in a commercial lease fraud dispute was recognized among the Top 20 Texas jury verdicts in 2021. The firm also recently earned a decisive defense win in a long-running non-competition dispute with a $40 million exposure for its client, a windows manufacturing entrepreneur.

This work has consistently earned the firm and its attorneys professional honors including Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, Lawdragon 500, Best Law Firms, Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Dallas 500, and Best Lawyers in Dallas.

"After 20 years at the same place, it's time to write a new chapter in our new offices," explains Mr. Godwin. "We looked for something that would reinvigorate the entire office experience. The updates to Ross Tower created undeniable appeal."

Ross Tower provides accessible parking, conference centers, on-site concierge, restaurant options, fitness center accessibility, and an adjacent hotel.

About Godwin Bowman PC

For more than five decades, the Texas commercial litigation lawyers at Godwin Bowman PC have provided experienced and effective representation to clients. The firm represents Fortune 500 companies in some of the nation's most public, high-stakes trials, as well as individuals facing a wide range of litigation, including complex divorces. Ultimately, the firm's goal is to help clients achieve a successful result. To learn more about the firm's award-winning business litigation lawyers, visit godwinbowman.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Godwin Bowman PC