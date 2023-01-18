FleishmanHillard Promotes Matt Groch to Global Managing Director, TRUE Global Intelligence

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the promotion of Matt Groch to global managing director of TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the agency's global research and intelligence practice, after an extensive internal and external search.

"TGI has been one of our fastest growing businesses in recent years and directly fuels the growth of our client relationships," said J.J. Carter, FleishmanHillard global chief operating officer and president, Americas. "Matt's attention to employee development, and his ability to drive intelligence deeper into our organization are the foundations of delivering great work. He also emphasizes the importance of strategic, consultative data and insights that drive clients' business and reputation forward."

Groch joined FleishmanHillard in March 2018 as a senior vice president and global lead of data analytics and innovation. In that role, Groch brought experience in the strategic application of research, data and technology across a variety of industries, including nine years with the research and analytics division at Edelman. Groch also served as chief technology officer for Clayco, a U.S.-based commercial construction company, and was the co-founder of a Chicago-based healthcare startup, Mondopoint. Before launching Mondopoint, Groch served as head of product innovation for Mission Metrics, the data products subsidiary of Mission Measurement responsible for the development of the Impact Genome Project™.

Groch's work has been recognized by various academic and professional organizations. He's been published in the Stanford Social Innovation Review and served as a keynote speaker at the Nonprofit Technology Network's Leading Change Summit. He was recognized on the PRovoke 2022 Innovator 25 list and is a recipient of the Chookaszian Prize in Risk Management from Northwestern University. Groch earned his MBA with a concentration in analytical finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice reveals the truth about clients' stakeholders, their competitive landscape and impact on desired outcomes. These insights ensure resonant connections with audiences to help clients realize goals and sustain success.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

