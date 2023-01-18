GoodWheat™ Pasta Receives American Heart Association® Heart-Check Certification

-- Single ingredient pasta provides four times the fiber of traditional pasta with no sacrifice on taste --

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWheat™ pasta is breaking new ground in helping consumers make healthier food choices by receiving the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark on all five varieties of its single ingredient noodles. Consumers who are looking for heart-healthy wheat pasta can now enjoy great taste along with 8g of fiber and 9g of protein per serving.

The Heart-Check mark was established in 1995 by the American Heart Association to give consumers an easy, reliable system for identifying heart-healthy foods as a first step in building a sensible eating plan. The nutrition requirements for this certification are based on the stringent standards of the American Heart Association regarding healthy dietary recommendations for various food categories, including specific product ingredients and nutrient values. With its high fiber, lower sodium and zero saturated fat, GoodWheat meets the criteria for a heart-healthy pasta and provides consumers with a better-for-you option that delivers superior nutrition with the taste and texture of traditional pasta.

GoodWheat is a premium wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber and other nutrients, carefully cultivated over the last 16 years by Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA). GoodWheat pasta is Non-GMO Project verified, certified kosher and made from USA farm grown wheat, a key product attribute for those seeking transparent sourcing.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and studies show that eating more fiber-rich foods can help foster good heart health," said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia. "With four times more fiber than traditional wheat pasta and its great taste, GoodWheat delivers the fiber we need in a better-for-you version of the pasta we love. We are proud that GoodWheat pasta has received the American Heart Association Heart-Check certification, validating that it meets their criteria for heart-healthy foods."

"For families who are looking for naturally nourishing and convenient meal solutions, GoodWheat pasta is the perfect pick," said Shari Steinbach, MS RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "With its amazing taste and nutritional benefits, GoodWheat is sure to be a family favorite and is a simple and affordable way for pasta lovers of all ages to add fiber to meals without sacrificing taste."

GoodWheat pasta is now available at more than 1,000 retail locations across the United States and on Amazon. For more information on GoodWheat, visit eatgoodwheat.com, and follow GoodWheat @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About GoodWheat™

Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat™ is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber with nothing added. Our wheat is USA farm grown and milled, and our pasta is Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified. GoodWheat pasta is the first product introduced by Arcadia to the market using our proprietary wheat grain. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com, and follow us on social media @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demand for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit arcadiabio.com.

