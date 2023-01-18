The One Where BRACH'S® Introduces Limited-Edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts for Valentine's Day

America's #1 conversation heart brand is asking fans "How You Doin'?" with a nostalgic new addition to its iconic Valentine's Day candy line-up

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh My Gawd! BRACH'S, America's #1 conversation heart brand*, is making Valentine's Day moments sweeter by introducing limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts, together with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Could this BE any sweeter?

BRACH’S introduces limited-edition Conversation Hearts inspired by iconic television series FRIENDS. (PRNewswire)

With messages featuring 26 iconic FRIENDS quotes and references – such as "UR MY LBSTR," "MOO POINT," and, of course, "ON A BREAK" – these treats offer an easy way to spark connection and conversation amongst "friends" this season. The packs include a delicious new blend of Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry and Orange flavors – perfect for Valentine's Day exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting.

"BRACH'S Conversation Hearts and FRIENDS are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "BRACH'S Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine's Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We're proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships – FRIENDS."

For those who don't want to "PIVOT" from Valentine's Day tradition, BRACH'S fan-favorite classic Conversation Hearts are available nationwide alongside the limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts. Find them at grocery stores, convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide today!

While "Joey doesn't share food," BRACH'S certainly does! Show how you share BRACH'S Conversation Hearts with friends, family and loved ones this Valentine's Day by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For Valentine's Day recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com.

*SOURCE: IRI Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: 8 WE 02.20.22

About BRACH'S® Conversation Hearts:

BRACH'S, America's #1 Conversation Hearts and Valentine's Day Sugar Candy brand*, offers a variety of iconic product forms, shapes, textures and flavors perfect for any occasion. Conversation Hearts have been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year long legacy of making moments sweeter. The perfect treat for snacking, baking, decorating or gifting during Valentine's Day, BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts, BRACH's Large Conversation Hearts and BRACH'S Wisecracks Conversation Hearts are available at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Ferrara®

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 2,400 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

Media Contacts:

Amanda Vassall, Agency H5

avassall@agencyh5.com

Shelby Roland, Ferrara Candy Company

shelby.roland@ferrarausa.com

BRACH'S Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrara