Super Dispatch Launches SuperPay, the All-New, First-in-Market Integrated Payments Feature within an Auto Transport Platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading car shipping platform, announced today the launch of SuperPay. SuperPay is an integrated and automated payment feature within the Super Dispatch platform that utilizes a combination of ACH transfer capabilities paired with an intermediary digital wallet, allowing shippers to pay carriers in as little as one business day. SuperPay eliminates the need for fragmented payment systems and streamlines the accounting process.

Super Dispatch launches SuperPay, the first integrated and automated payment solution within an auto transport platform.

Incorporating Digital Delivery Verification, SuperPay gives brokers and shippers a 48-hour window to place a payment on hold while confirming that the correct vehicles were picked up from and delivered to the right location. This capability reduces the need to verify every delivery manually and only manage exceptions. Digital Delivery Verification also encourages carriers to implement proper inspection practices before an automated payment can be issued. Carriers know when a payment is initiated and can view real-time payment status updates without contacting the shipper multiple times.

A long-time Super Dispatch customer, M&J Automotive, noted that SuperPay saves their office staff between one and three hours daily by avoiding alternative payment methods requiring complex login requirements and providing visibility into the payment status, unlike cash or check.

Bek Abdullayev, Super Dispatch Founder and Chief Executive Officer explained, "With SuperPay, brokers, shippers, and carriers can now monitor and manage the entire payment journey from initiation to acceptance. No other industry platform offers this capability and insight." Abdullayev continued, "Automotive carriers and shippers work hard every day with no time to waste managing multiple applications for every process, especially the payment process. Super Dispatch changes the game by giving shippers and carriers a centralized location with all the necessary information to move cars, from posting and booking loads to initiating and receiving payments with SuperPay."

