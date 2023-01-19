InventHelp Inventor Develops Retractable Dish Drying Rack (HOF-304)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was washing dishes in a small kitchen and noticed the drying rack took up a lot of space on the countertop. I thought there could be a better design," said an inventor, from Pearland, Texas, "so I invented the INVIS- RACK. My retractable design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional dish racks with silverware holders."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a dish drying rack. In doing so, it enhances space on a kitchen countertop. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a space-saving and retractable design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for households with small kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

