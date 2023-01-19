KATE GUELICH NAMED PRESIDENT OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall has appointed Kate Guelich to president of its extensive management consulting operations, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

In this role, Guelich will oversee the firm's Strategy, Financial Planning, Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Performance Improvement, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Clinical Documentation Improvement practices. Guelich previously served as managing director of Kaufman Hall's Strategic Financial Planning practice, and is a member of the Kaufman Hall Board of Directors.

"Kate has demonstrated superb capabilities managing our largest practice and maintaining a stellar reputation among executives at the most important health systems in the country," said Kaufman Hall CEO and Managing Director R. Wesley Champion. "We are confident that she will be a tremendous success in this new role as she applies her well-developed skills for smart consulting, analysis, management and being ahead of trends."

Throughout her career, Guelich has provided healthcare clients with exceptional strategic guidance, authoring numerous publications and providing presentations for professional industry groups. Guelich has also been a strong supporter of Kaufman Hall's "Women in Healthcare Leadership" efforts.

"I look forward to working with our talented team to position Kaufman Hall to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients," Guelich said.

Guelich holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting solutions to help society's foundational institutions realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics, and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; performance improvement; treasury and capital markets management; mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures; and real estate.

