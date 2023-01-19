Liquid I.V. Announces $1.3 Million in Grants for Clean Water Access Solutions

The awarded grants are distributed among three organizations focused on expanding and funding innovative solutions for access to clean water

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liquid I.V., the number one powdered hydration company in the U.S., announced its investment of $1.3 million in grants to MAP International, International Rescue Committee, and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Sustainable LA Grand Challenge, all of which share the mission of funding innovative solutions for access to clean water.

Liquid I.V. (PRNewswire)

The selected organizations awarded align with Liquid I.V.'s goals to expand access to clean and abundant water for communities in need. Since its founding, for every purchase, Liquid I.V. has donated a serving of its product to communities in need. To date, over 36 million servings have been donated. In 2021 Liquid I.V. first funded projects by partners DigDeep and Waterboys to expand clean water access in both schools and homes. To kick off 2023, Liquid I.V. is evolving its impact programming and expanding water access beyond a 1-to-1 donation model to focus more holistically on expanding water security.

"Liquid I.V. was founded on the principle of helping everyone live better lives and be great stewards of our planet. As we enter our 10th year in business, we embark on a bold journey to broaden our impact footprint. The ambition is to escalate and expand our efforts focusing on clean water access and water inequity. There is a great urgency to succeed, not just for our company but for the world." said Sean Lavin, Vice President of Impact at Liquid I.V.

The grants awarded across the three organizations include $300,000 in funding to MAP International to implement hand pumps and water filtration in targeted communities focused on women, children, and internally displaced people in Liberia and Burkina Faso.

Next, with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Liquid I.V. is giving $500,000 to help restore and expand access to clean water sources for over 38,400 drought-affected individuals in Ethiopia.

Finally, the brand will dedicate $542,986 to fund water security projects at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to support the development of next-generation climate and sustainability solutions with the UCLA Sustainable LA Grand Challenge. The program is tackling climate change by bringing together interdisciplinary faculty, researchers, and scholars, and Liquid I.V. will fund three water security projects through:

An Undergraduate Research Scholars Program

An Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Graduate Fellows Program

A Faculty Research Project

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Liquid I.V. and grateful for its visionary gift to the Sustainable LA Grand Challenge," said Eric Hoek, Faculty Director of the Sustainable LA Grand Challenge. "Liquid I.V.'s philanthropic support will not only have an immense impact on opportunities for students to receive unique educational experiences but will also have an immediate impact in the Los Angeles region and beyond through student and faculty research that is focused on sustainable and equitable water solutions."

Liquid I.V.'s approach to expanding water security is driven by the values of community empowerment, innovation, and equity to create long-lasting, sustainable impact. These grants mark a bold new chapter for Liquid I.V.'s impact work, which is uprooted by the Liquid I.V. community.

For more information about Liquid I.V.'s impact work, please visit liquid-iv.com/pages/mission.To request a product donation for your nonprofit, fill out the product donation request form.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes made in the USA utilizing Cellular Transport Technology (CTT)® to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, and to date has donated over 36 million servings to people in need around the globe. Liquid I.V. is committed to donating a total of 150 million servings over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at retailers across the United States. The Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V.'s hero product, is available in a variety of core flavors including Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Concord Grape, Golden Cherry, Passion Fruit, and more. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on I Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About MAP International

MAP International provides medicines and health supplies to those in need so they can experience life to its fullest.

About International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) helps people whose lives have been shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and rebuild. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, we now work in over 40 crisis-affected countries as well as communities throughout Europe and the Americas.

Ingenuity, fortitude and optimism remain at the heart of who we are. We deliver lasting impact by providing health care, helping children learn, and empowering individuals and communities to become self-reliant, always with a focus on the unique needs of women and girls.

About UCLA's Sustainable LA Grand Challenge:

The UCLA Sustainable LA Grand Challenge is an interdisciplinary university-wide initiative aimed at applying UCLA research, expertise and education to help transform Los Angeles into the world's most sustainable megacity by 2050 — making it the most liveable, equitable, resilient, clean and healthy megacity, and an example for the world.

Contact:

KWT Global

liquidivpr@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid I.V.