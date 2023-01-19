Multi-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Mix Engineer Leslie Brathwaite Partners with Full Sail DC3 to Launch Online Hit Music Mixing Course

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail DC3 announced the launch of the online course The Craft of Mixing Hit Records in partnership with multi-GRAMMY® award-winning Mix Engineer, Leslie Brathwaite. This exclusive online course provides aspiring audio professionals looking to build their mixing skills with an intimate course featuring one of the industry's top names in the field of mix engineering.

Leslie Brathwaite is a multi-GRAMMY® award-winning mix engineer based in Atlanta. Graduating from Full Sail University's Recording Arts program in 1992, he began his career assisting producer Dallas Austin, earning credits on albums like Boyz II Men's II and Outkast's Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. From there, Leslie established himself as a go-to mix engineer and producer – working with artists including Jay Z, Madonna, T.I., and more. Today, his list of mixing credits includes Pharrell Williams, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lil Uzi Vert, Ludacris, Outkast, N.E.R.D., T-Pain, Future, Björk, Rick Ross, TLC, Gucci Mane and many more.

Meeting the desire for a shortform educational option, combined with award-winning industry expertise, within this exclusive 6-week online course, Leslie will navigate students across a hands-on tour through the craft and process of audio mixing. This cohort-based course will delve into areas such as how to work with artists and producers, how to build up a mix piece by piece, honing the skill of ear training, and not only which tools Leslie uses for the job, but more importantly: why.

When reflecting on the course, Leslie stated, "You may be coming to learn how to make things sound a certain way - what you will also end up learning is how to make people feel a certain way."

Following this course, students will be equipped to recognize the roles of artists and clients in a variety of situations, adapt mixing tools and techniques into personal workflows, and communicate and build a positive relationship with collaborators.

To learn more about the Craft of Mixing Hit Records with GRAMMY®-Winning Mix Engineer Leslie Brathwaite click here.

About Full Sail DC3:

Full Sail DC3 is a dynamic, digital-centric education platform that offers online courses and accredited certifications. With the values and benefits of Full Sail University, DC3 is backed by over 40 years of experience in entertainment media and emerging technology, as well as more than a decade of experience delivering compelling online education.

