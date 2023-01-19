Real Luck Group announces a strong end to 2022

Global Betting Handle surpassed CAD$3 million by Q4 end

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces that it's December operating results exceeded objectives - building on strong operations in November.

Real Luck Group Limited, Luckbox (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The company achieved over CAD$3 million in Global Betting Handle by the end of Q4; monthly revenue grew 120%, and Total Player Deposits grew by 420% since the group first shared these KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) in August of last year.

Further to this, our Player Acquisition efforts throughout December 2022 and thus far into January 2023 have exceeded management's expectations, with over 30,000 newly registered players joining the platform in the last 6 weeks. This showcases, yet again, that our product and platform is attractive to our global audience and that Luckbox has the ability to scale in target markets globally.

The company also achieved several other milestones, including having over two million bets accepted and placed on the Luckbox platform, and offering over 900 live games on the casino portfolio.

"We ended 2022 with a record-breaking December, delivering on our 2022 targets and demonstrating our 2023 potential. Not only are our December results encouraging, and a promising glimpse of our future growth potential. Looking ahead, we're eager to attain profitability, scale up our brand awareness, and reveal our new B2B product in 2023. We believe our game-changing B2B product will unlock huge potential in a new vertical.", said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander.

9th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Event

Real Luck Group's COO Benn Timbury will attend a series of one-on-one meetings with investors at the 9th annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas.

The conference is an invite-only event that introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

Date and Time: January 20-22, 2023

Event Information: here

Investor presentation: here

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.