InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Bubble Level & Alignment Tool for Golfers (JKK-164)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free level to help a golfer develop more accurate putts on the green," said an inventor, from Emporia, Kan., "so I invented the ON THE LEVEL. My design could enhance performance and lower scores."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient bubble level and alignment tool for golfers to help read topography. In doing so, it enables a golfer to adjust the direction and force of his stroke accordingly. As a result, it increases accuracy. It would also shade a golfer's eyes and face from harsh sunlight. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

