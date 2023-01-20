InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Lock-Box System for Delivered Packages (JKK-161)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safe and secure way to receive packages and other deliveries outside a home or business," said an inventor, from Blue Springs, Mo., "so I invented the Blue Springs. My design provides added peace of mind by protecting packages from theft and inclement weather."

The invention provides a secure lock-box for the safe and theft-free receipt of package/parcel deliveries at a home or business. In doing so, it helps to prevent the theft of packages. It also protects packages against weather-related damage. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

