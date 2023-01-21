EQUITY UNION COMMERCIAL REPRESENTS BUYER ON $48.93MM OFFICE COMPLEX PURCHASE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Corporate Plaza has just been acquired by VFE for $48.93MM or approximately $250 per square foot. The campus spans 3 buildings totaling over 195K square feet, and accommodates over 800 parking stalls. The business park was built in 1999 and 2007 and can be seen off the 5 Freeway, with visible and appealing building-top and monument signage.

The seller in the transaction was True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group. The campus was listed for $61.48MM or about $315 per square foot.

The buyer's agent, Cesar Gonzalez, serves as Director of Commercial Services & Investments Properties for Equity Union Commercial in Los Angeles. For the past 21 years, Gonzalez has specialized in the development, sale, and leasing of commercial investment properties throughout California with a focus on office, retail, industrial, and development sites. Cesar has extensive experience in assisting private capital and institutional owners/developers of retail, office and industrial product with design, leasing and acquisition of new projects as well as repositioning of existing properties.

Seller was represented by Richard Ramirez with CBRE.

About Equity Union Commercial: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking Broker and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union Commercial was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

