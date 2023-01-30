White Collar Criminal Defense Acquittals in 2022 Mark Notable Year of Success for DOAR

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marked a notable year for DOAR, the nation's leading trial consulting firm, driven largely by its involvement in several high-stakes, prominent white collar criminal defense matters that resulted in victories for DOAR's clients. The company attributes its success to its commitment to excellence, its longstanding reputation for providing critical insight and strategic advice on complex legal disputes, and to its years of experience working on significant white collar criminal cases.

DOAR Inc. (PRNewsFoto/DOAR Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Scott Allen, DOAR's President, is at the helm of the white collar criminal defense practice and has been for decades. He is instrumental in leading the company's trial consulting teams on some of the most impactful cases making headlines year after year and in providing trial strategy advice to the nation's leading trial attorneys. DOAR has been involved in headline-grabbing cases for over 20 years.

DOAR's CEO, Paul Neale, states "We pride ourselves on being called upon to take on the largest, most complex and difficult cases with many of the nation's leading trial lawyers and we value the trust our clients instill in us to help them achieve positive outcomes – particularly in white collar cases where our clients' freedom is at stake. Our team is simply the best there is."

Some of the notable white collar victories supported by the company in 2022 include:

Harvard fencing team bribery case, reminiscent of the "Varsity Blues" cases, resulted in the acquittal of all charges for Mr. Zhao and his co-defendant, Peter A. Brand . William Weinreb , Michael Packard , and the rest of the trial team at Quinn Emanuel led the defense. U.S. v. Jie "Jack" Zhao – thefencing team bribery case, reminiscent of the "Varsity Blues" cases, resulted in the acquittal of all charges for Mr. Zhao and his co-defendant,, and the rest of the trial team at Quinn Emanuel led the defense.

Matthew Grimes . Michael Shachter , Randall Jackson , and the rest of the trial team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher led the defense. U.S. v. Tom Barrack – the high-profile white collar criminal defense case alleging foreign lobbying charges and lying to federal officials resulted in the complete acquittal on all charges for Mr. Barrack and his co-defendant,, and the rest of the trial team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher led the defense.

Roger Austin and Bill Lovette , against price-fixing allegations in a third trial following two mistrials. Michael Feldberg and Laura Carwile of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP, Julie Withers of Harris St. Laurent , and John Fagg and the rest of the trial team at Moore & Van Allen PLLC led the defense teams. U.S. v. Penn et al. – the historic chicken criminal antitrust case that resulted in the complete vindication of DOAR's clients, Pilgrim's Pride executivesand, against price-fixing allegations in a third trial following two mistrials.andof& Feldberg LLP,of, andand the rest of the trial team at Moore & Van Allen PLLC led the defense teams.

Moe Fodeman and the rest of the trial team at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati led the defense. U.S. v. Kanekar – a case in which Ms. Kanekar was acquitted of federal charges of Medicare fraud, tax evasion, and submission of false claims for the reimbursement of occupational therapy services.and the rest of the trial team at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati led the defense.

DOAR credits its model of integrating jury consulting, graphics consulting, and presentation consulting into every phase of the work as the key to assisting counsel in driving successful outcomes on cases.

The company has long had a reputation for superb trial consulting services among top-tier law firms. Led by Vice President Ray McLeod and Managing Director Andy "Bunky" Cepregi, DOAR's directors—Ellen Brickman, Ph.D., Roy Futterman, Ph.D., John Hicks, Chad Lackey, Ph.D., and Maria Obregon—are among the most respected and sought after trial consultants in the country.

"Our team approach is the true value add for DOAR's clients. The magic happens after the research exercise, when the perspectives of professionals from varied backgrounds, with over 150 years of combined trial experience are hotly debated and ultimately merged to form more fully informed recommendations. What distinguishes us is our passion for this work, and our commitment to consistently exceed our clients' expectations," said Allen. "We are strategic and thoughtful about every case in front of us and do whatever it takes to drive the best outcomes."

About DOAR

DOAR is the nation's leading trial consulting firm advising lawyers at top-tier law firms and major corporations. With more than 30 years of experience, our trial consultants provide the insight, expertise, and support required to handle the most complex, high-stakes legal disputes. We stay at the forefront of the most impactful trends affecting the legal community and deliver valuable insight that informs and advances our clients' litigation strategies.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel

Vice President of Marketing

media@DOAR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doar Litigation Consulting