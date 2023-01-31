BCS Automotive to Auction Contents of Galesville Injection Mold Shop

GALESVILLE, Wis., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Automotive, a leading manufacturer of automotive parts, has announced that it will be auctioning the contents of its Galesville Injection Mold Shop. The auction will be conducted by Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, a well-respected auction company with a long history of conducting successful industrial auctions in partnership with Silicon Valley Disposition.

The Galesville Injection Mold Shop has been an important part of BCS Automotive's operations for many years. The shop has been used to produce high-quality automotive parts, and it is now being decommissioned due to BCS Automotive's plans to modernize its operations. The auction will include a wide range of equipment, including (35) Injection Molders (New as 2016), (25+) Robots & Pickers (New as 2016), Wittmann Central Drying System, Auxiliary Equipment, Complete Toolroom/Maintenance, Air Compressors, Chillers & More – Over 800 Lots.

"We are excited to partner with Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers to conduct this auction," said Tim Spalding, HSE & Facilities Manager. "They have a proven track record of conducting successful industrial auctions, and we are confident that they will help us achieve our goals for this auction."

The auction will take place on February 22nd at 9:00AM CT and interested bidders can register online at www.cia-auction.com. Bidders are encouraged to inspect the equipment in advance of the auction. For more information, please contact Ryan Luggen at ryan@cia-auction.com or (513)241-9701.

About BCS Automotive

BCS Automotive is a leading manufacturer of automotive parts, specializing in the production of high-quality injection-molded parts. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, BCS Automotive is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible products and services.

About Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers

Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers is a leading auction company specializing in the sale of industrial equipment. With a team of experienced auctioneers and a commitment to providing top-quality services, Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers is one of the most trusted names in the auction industry.

