DISA hits DOD365-Secret milestone, eyes user testing

DOD365-Sec will be the DOD's first Office 365 classified cloud platform.

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Information Systems Agency announced that it has reached a major milestone in the development of DOD365-Secret, or DOD365-Sec, — the Department of Defense's first Office 365 classified cloud for communication and data sharing. DISA successfully completed functional product testing of DOD365-Sec's initial features that will be made available in the first release (Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive and SharePoint Online) of the platform. With this milestone, DISA will now expand access to DOD365-Sec with limited user testing from DOD military services and defense components.

DOD365-Sec will evolve collaboration and enhance data sharing on the Secure Internet Protocol Router Network, or SIPRNet – DOD's classified network – by providing warfighters with modern tools for them to operate ahead of the adversary and meet their missions anytime, anywhere. It will also bring consistent capabilities across DoD's networks.

"DOD365-Sec is urgently needed by our warfighters," said Caroline Bean, DISA Joint Enterprise Services director. "DISA has been working diligently with DOD's Chief Information Officer to provide a classified environment. Today's announcement allows us to move to the next stage of user testing and brings us one step closer to delivering what our warfighters need."

With Microsoft's recent announcement of its Office 365 Government Secret cloud, DISA can start the necessary user testing, a preliminary move toward full deployment of DOD365-Sec. Limited user acceptance testing will start Jan. 30, and DISA is soliciting organizations' participation. Interested components may visit DISA's Storefront on DISA.mil to complete a request for service.

"We are excited to move forward to begin testing with our mission partners," said Carissa Landymore, DISA Defense Enterprise Office Solution program manager. "Delivering DOD365-Sec to warfighters is one of DISA's top priorities. Once deployed, it will enable seamless communication, collaboration and sharing of classified material in a way they have never been able to on SIPRNet."

As DOD's Enterprise Service Provider, DISA looks to equip warfighters and the department with responsive, resilient, secure and high-quality IT services. DOD365-Sec is the tip of the spear in DISA's efforts to modernize the mission network and supply industry-leading applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the DOD and the warfighter.

In the first release of DOD365-Sec, it will provide Microsoft Exchange, Outlook, SharePoint Online and Office productivity applications. DISA is working with Microsoft to expand these features. These offerings ultimately will be available to the Intelligence Community, military services, combatant commands and defense agencies.

The Defense Information Systems Agency is the Department of Defense IT combat support agency that provides real-time information technology and communications support to the president, vice president, secretary of defense, military services and combatant commands. From its Fort Meade, Md., headquarters, and through worldwide field activities, DISA offers IT services, capabilities and acquisition expertise that enable our nation's military forces to accomplish their missions. More information is available at Twitter.com/USDISA, Facebook.com/USDISA, LinkedIn.com/company/DISA, and YouTube.com/user/USDISA.

