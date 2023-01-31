Overseas Adventure Travel Announces Free Airfare on Small Group Adventures this Summer and Fall

Travelers can fly free on 17 adventures from leader in solo travel

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers who dream of spending the night on an Icelandic horse farm, getting up close to rare mountain gorillas, or visiting the fairytale landscapes of Turkey's Cappadocia this year are in luck. Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo travel for Americans ages 50 and older, announced free airfare on select summer and fall 2023 departures of its Small Group Adventures. The offer is valid through March 3, 2023.

Travelers can take advantage of free airfare with O.A.T. on four Small Group Adventures in Northern Europe and five African Safari Adventures this summer, and eight Small Group Adventures this fall.

O.A.T. provides travelers ages 50 and older with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

Free Airfare on Northern Europe Adventures include:

Fjord Cruise & Lapland: Norway , Finland & the Arctic Circle

New! Scotland Revealed: Legends, Lochs & Highland Landscapes

Irish Adventure: Dublin , Belfast & the Northwest Countries

Enhanced! Untamed Iceland

Free Airfare on African Safari Adventures include:

Ultimate Africa : Botswana , Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari

Southern Africa Safari & Lake Kariba Cruise: South Africa , Zimbabwe & Botswana

New! Kenya & Tanzania Safari: Masai Mara to the Serengeti

Rwanda : Mountain Gorillas in the Land of a Thousand Hills

Safari Serengeti: Tanzania Lodge & Tented Safari

Free Airfare on Fall Adventures include:

Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions

Morocco Sahara Odyssey

Crossroads of the Adriatic: Croatia , Montenegro , Bosnia & Herzegovina , and Slovenia

Japan's Cultural Treasures

Northern Italy : The Alps, Dolomites & Lombardy

Northern Spain & Portugal : Pilgrimage into the Past

Turkey's Magical Hideaways

Ancient Egypt & the Nile River

Solo savings

Sixty percent (60%) of O.A.T. travelers are solos, and solo travelers can take advantage of these savings, too. For 2023, O.A.T. has single spaces still available—all with free or low-cost single supplements. O.A.T. recently reported that the number of solo travelers reserving for 2023 was up 24% compared to 2019.

For 2023, 30,000 solo travelers have already reserved to travel with the company. Solos with O.A.T. feel safe and secure, traveling with like-minded travelers in a small group. A local Trip Experience leader accompanies the group throughout the trip, providing suggestions and insider tips along the way.

Interested travelers in free airfare to Northern Europe and African safaris this summer or free airfare this fall should call 1-800-955-1925 to reserve by March 3, 2023.

To learn more about O.A.T., please visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

