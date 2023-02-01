Bamboo Insurance Launches Homeowners Coverage in Arizona

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a multifaceted insurance organization delivering a customer-driven experience through ease and innovation, today announced the launch of its homeowners coverage in Arizona. Not only will they introduce sensible and affordable homeowners coverage options to residents of The Grand Canyon State, but also enhanced underwriting structures, convenient technology, and exceptional support.

Bamboo Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Arizona homeowners and agents will experience Bamboo's reimagined approach to insurance, that includes a commitment to simplicity, transparency, and customer advocacy. Because of its customer-driven methods, unlike other companies, Bamboo doesn't cut out support resources to save money. Bamboo customers in Arizona will gain access to the organization's superior support, like its experienced team of insurance advocates and trusted 24/7 claims service.

"The launch of our Arizona product represents an exciting milestone in our expansion outside of California," said John Chu, Bamboo Founder and CEO. "By leveraging our proprietary underwriting models and easy to use technology platform, we're able to offer customizable coverage, for the right price, to the Arizona market."

Since 2018, Bamboo has established a niche for providing reliable, affordable homeowners coverage in disrupted markets. In states like Arizona that are susceptible to extreme weather conditions, finding dependable insurance is becoming increasingly difficult. By leveraging advanced analytics and proprietary underwriting models, Bamboo's able to offer a refreshing new coverage option for Arizona residents that's both reliable and affordable.

"When we started Bamboo, the vision was to push the insurance industry forward by providing quality products and coverage to our insureds," said Jonathan Vitale, Bamboo Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales. "We paired that with a big emphasis on leveraging technology to deliver to our agents an industry-leading quoting platform that is focused on speed, ease of use, and simplicity. We're thrilled to be able to bring that experience to Arizona."

Arizona homeowners can start their quote by calling (833) 922-6266. Independent agents can learn more about offering the product by emailing hello@bambooinsurance.com.

About Bamboo Insurance

We're a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy. We're using data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for our partners and policyholders. For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit our site at www.bambooinsurance.com.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; AZ License #3000209096; CA License #0M31082. All policies are issued by Sutton National Insurance Company. Sutton National: NAIC #25798.

Bamboo Insurance Media Relations

Becca Powell

Director of Marketing

bpowell@bambooinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance