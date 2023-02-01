CentralNic Group Announces Partnership with WHMCS to offer 1,100+ Domain Name Extensions to Web Hosts

CentralNic Reseller is now a preferred partner for domain name registrations, helping WHMCS customers get access to both popular and rare domain name extensions for reselling.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the company dedicated to building a better global digital economy, today announced that it is now a preferred partner of WHMCS, the leader in web hosting automation. With this partnership, web hosting companies that use WHMCS will be able to easily sell over 1,100 domain names along with their existing hosting and web product portfolios.

As a preferred WHMCS partner, CentralNic Reseller offers free WHMCS modules to optimize and automate domain name reselling across new domain registrations & domain renewals. WHMCS customers can also easily perform domain transfers across various Registrars for business consolidation purposes.

WHMCS customers can go from set-up to selling hundreds of domains in minutes with CentralNic Reseller. The bespoke, reseller-focused brand has a dedicated development team committed to building feature-rich modules for WHMCS. By regularly updating these features, CentralNic Reseller is committed to providing customers with the latest registrar changes and usability improvements, saving time, money, and effort.

The integration for CentralNic Reseller is available to all WHMCS users in the next version of WHMCS which is currently in BETA and will be available later this quarter.

Michael Riedl, CEO of the CentralNic Group commented, "Our clear goal with CentralNic Reseller has been to build the best reseller program that's available in the industry today. And this partnership with WHMCS is another step in the right direction. We're proud to become a preferred partner for WHMCS and to offer our white-labeled solutions to WHMCS customers. We welcome them to get a first-hand experience of how easy it is to run a successful domain name business with CentralNic Reseller"

On the partnership, Matt Pugh, CEO/Director of WHMCS said, "At WHMCS our mission has always been to simplify and automate operations for web hosting businesses while also helping those businesses to grow and succeed through the services we make available. This latest partnership with CentralNic Group as a featured domain registrar, via their CentralNic Reseller platform, will provide another great choice for hosting businesses that are looking to add or expand their domain offerings, all with an official integration that is built and maintained by our in-house team."

About CentralNic Reseller

With over 25 years of experience and dedicated teams around the world, CentralNic Reseller has proudly secured its position as the preferred choice for many leading brands worldwide, counting some of the industry's top registrars as customers. CentralNic Reseller is the trusted domain platform for over 20,000 partners in more than 125 countries, managing over 14.6 million domains for their clients. The CentralNic Reseller team is focused on bringing customers the best solutions, TLD offerings, customer support, and domain products to make life easier, grow their business, and become even more efficient. To learn more, please visit: https://www.centralnicreseller.com/en

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing online marketplaces allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names for websites and email, monetise their websites, and acquire customers online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

About WHMCS

WHMCS, a WebPros company, is the industry's leading automation and orchestration platform for web hosting and domain resellers. Since 2005, WHMCS has been offering an integrated billing and automation platform that has enabled hosting and digital service companies to automate more of their operations, reduce costs and deliver a better experience to their users. To learn more, please visit: https://www.whmcs.com/

