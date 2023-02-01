Healthcare Automation Leader Smart Data Solutions Has Been Named an HFS OneOffice™ Hot Vendor

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a technology leader in healthcare process automation for front, middle and back-office operations, has been named an HFS OneOffice™ Hot Vendor for Q4 of 2022. HFS, a trusted global analyst organization, has developed Hot Vendors, an exclusive group of emerging players, each with a differentiated value proposition in the market. Smart Data Solutions was chosen for its distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and impact in HFS' OneOffice™ or OneEcosystem™ frameworks.

SDS is a leading organization applying automation and AI to reimagine and streamline healthcare workflows.

Smart Data Solutions was named a Hot Vendor for being a leading organization applying automation and AI to reimagine and streamline healthcare workflows. SDS has been designated this title by HFS for its specialized approach to data capture and AI-driven decision making, combined with their commitment to a DevOps culture, and overall supporting healthcare entities in the market better.

"The journey from tech enabled workflows to AI-enabled automation to enhance efficiencies for health plan value chains is critical to impacting their financial health and consumer experiences. Smart Data Solutions is helping make that transition real with meaningful outcomes for hundreds of health plans and TPA's." said Rohan Kulkarni, Lead Analyst at HFS.

Hot Vendors are chosen and named specifically as good technology providers with offerings that solve today's complex business problems and exploit market opportunities. As a Hot Vendor, Smart Data Solutions will continue to expand its open-source automation and AI capabilities towards the entire healthcare value chain.

"We are excited to be named a Hot Vendor by HFS and would really like to share our expertise with the rest of the healthcare market. Our clients tell us we are one of the best kept secrets in healthcare automation," stated Susan Berndt, VP, Head of Marketing at Smart Data Solutions. "We have big plans for AI and automation enhancements as well as applying this technology to a whole new set of capabilities and workflows - more details to be released soon."

To read the full report, click here.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, Smart Data Solutions (SDS) is a strategic partner in healthcare process automation and interoperability that utilizes data and intelligent automation to digitally transform operations and deliver outcomes for clients which reduces costs, streamlines workflows, and improves overall customer experience. Smart Data Solutions has a specialized approach to data capture, and automation and has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield state plans, regional health plans, TPAs, and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of the front, middle and back-office operations.

