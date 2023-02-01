Stream Realty Partners Recruits 35-Year CRE Veteran To Lead Firm's New Greater Miami/South Florida Office

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners has recruited a 35-year industry veteran to lead its new Greater Miami office.

Stream, a national commercial real estate firm headquartered in Dallas, has hired Executive Managing Director and Partner Greg Katz to lead the South Florida office and oversee the brand's growth across the state. His leadership role will also encompass driving the expansion of the firm's occupier services offering across the U.S.

Joining Katz at Stream South Florida are Senior Vice President Carlyle Coffin; Vice President of Acquisitions Mike Lisch; Head of Strategy and Analytics Jason Warren; and Business Operations Manager Teresa Sanzone. The powerhouse team offers a diverse range of expertise, driving high-impact solutions for its clients.

"We were drawn to Stream's investment in its culture, which mirrors our own values and has a positive impact on client outcomes," Katz said. "With the perfect balance of corporate support and local autonomy, we have a real opportunity to bring Stream's nimble and unique platform to this fast-growing market and diversify our service offerings. Our team can't wait to make an impact here."

The South Florida office is Stream's 15th location across the country. The company leases and manages more than 271.1 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and data center space around the U.S. and has developed or acquired 47 million square feet.

