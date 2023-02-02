Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank" or the "Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), announced today financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $6.3 million, or $0.33 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $12.8 million, or $0.68 earnings per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $27.6 million, or $1.47 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $52.6 million, or $2.95 earnings per diluted common share, for 2021.
"Our team had both a productive and challenging year," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We saw meaningful success and growth in our commercial banking efforts, and at the same time we appreciate the need to improve our fintech division operations, practices, and procedures to conform to the formal written agreement entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. We are committed to doing the things necessary to rise to this challenge and lay the groundwork for future success."
"We announced in early January that Kirsten Muetzel has been named President of Blue Ridge Bank's Fintech Division," Plum continued. "Kirsten's background as a banking regulator, fintech executive, and bank consultant is perfectly suited for her new responsibilities overseeing our fintech division, managing a portfolio of partners, strengthening regulatory compliance, and working to advance our fintech strategy."
Plum added, "As we look ahead to 2023, we are preparing for a macroeconomic environment with credit pressure and increasing funding costs. We are emphasizing credit discipline and have calibrated incentive plans to further reward noninterest deposit growth. We continue driving efforts to increase noninterest income to supplement net interest margin compression from the industry's expected rising funding costs."
Key highlights for the fourth quarter:
- Update on formal written agreement; Regulatory remediation costs decline
- Balance sheet growth and net interest margin expansion drive higher net interest income
- Purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA"), attributable primarily to the Company's 2021 merger with Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., added $2.9 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The beneficial effect of PAA is likely to decline in 2023 from 2022 levels.
- Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $690 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $161 million, or 30.0%, from September 30, 2022, and $501 million, or 265.1%, from December 31, 2021. Deposits related to fintech relationships represented 27.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 22.0% at September 30, 2022, and 8.2% at December 31, 2021. During the 2022 periods, there was a notable shift in the mix of fintech deposits (to interest-bearing from noninterest-bearing), as certain of the Company's fintech partners sought to optimize profitability amidst a more challenging operating environment.
- PAA added 41 basis points, 17 basis points, and 24 basis points to net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
- Credit and capital stability provide stable foundation; Value creation through strong growth in tangible book value per share
- Lower expenses reflect decline in regulatory remediation and personnel costs
- Cyclical challenges continue to pressure fee-based revenues
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion of PAA related to acquired loans included in interest income was $2.6 million, $0.8 million, and $0.8 million for the same respective periods. Amortization of PAA on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $0.3 million, $0.4 million, and $0.7 million for the same respective periods.
Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, while interest expense increased $3.9 million in the same comparative period. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from higher average balances of and yields and fees on loans held for investment, while funding costs increased primarily due to repricing of select interest-bearing deposit accounts (primarily from fintech relationships) and higher average balances and cost on Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances.
Average balances of interest-earning assets increased $126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans), which increased $176.0 million over the same period. Yields on average loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) increased to 6.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 5.67% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to recent loan growth, the re-pricing of variable-rate loans in the higher rate environment, and higher fee income.
Cost of funds was 1.22% and 0.69% for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, and 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, while cost of deposits was 0.85%, 0.50%, and 0.29%, for the same respective periods. The targeted federal funds rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.25% to 4.50% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.83%, 4.27%, and 3.39%, respectively. Accretion and amortization of PAA had a 41 basis point, 17 basis point, and 24 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the same respective periods.
Net interest income was $110.4 million and $92.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, while net interest margin was 4.22% and 3.51% for the same respective periods. Accretion and amortization of PAA and contributions from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 34 basis point and 39 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $17.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses in the 2022 periods was primarily attributable to reserves for loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments due to changes in economic conditions, and higher specific reserves for impaired loans.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $5.8 million and $8.0 million, respectively, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to both comparative periods was primarily attributable to lower income from the Company's mortgage division, including mortgage servicing rights, and lower gain on sale of government guaranteed loans due to the variability in the timing of loan sales. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 had higher reported fair value adjustments on other equity investments and a gain on the termination of interest rate swaps, totaling $13.5 million.
Noninterest income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $48.1 million and $87.0 million, respectively. Of the decline of $39.0 million over these comparative periods, $24.3 million was due to the gain on the sale of PPP loans and $6.2 million was due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps. The remainder of the decline was primarily due to lower income from the Company's mortgage division of $16.4 million, partially offset by higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $2.7 million.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $27.6 million and $29.2 million, respectively, compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses incurred in the remediation of regulatory matters, noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefit cost, primarily due to the reduction in incentive expense, was partially offset by higher legal, issuer, and regulatory filing and contractual services expenses. The Company's efficiency ratio for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was 69.2% and 79.7%, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses, the efficiency ratio for the same respective periods was 62.0%3 and 68.7%3.
Noninterest expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $104.8 million and $111.0 million, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses in the 2022 period and merger-related expenses in both the 2022 and 2021 periods, noninterest expense was $97.3 million and $99.1 million for the same respective periods.
Balance Sheet
Loans
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $2.40 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $240.8 million, or 11.2%, from the prior quarter-end, and $621.9 million, or 35.0%, from the year-ago period-end. The Company experienced some degree of softening in the loan pipeline over the course of the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a combination of increased selectivity and macroeconomic factors.
Deposits
Deposits were $2.50 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter-end, and $204.7 million, or 8.9%, from the year-ago period-end. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 25.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, compared to 32.7% as of the prior quarter-end, and 29.8% as of the year-ago period-end.
The total loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 91.2% at the prior quarter-end, and 84.1% at the year-ago period-end. The held-for-investment loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.3%, compared to 90.1% at the prior quarter-end, and 78.7% at the year-ago period-end.
Capital
The Company previously announced that on January 10, 2023, its board of directors declared a $0.1225 per common share quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023.
Blue Ridge Bank's regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 were 11.15%, 10.25%, 10.25%, and 9.25% for total risk-based capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and tier 1 leverage, respectively, compared to 13.11%, 12.49%, 12.49%, and 10.05% for the same respective capital ratios as of December 31, 2021.
Fintech Business
Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $3.1 million and $2.9 million of total revenue for the Company for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, respectively. Included in deposits related to fintech relationships were assets managed by BRB Financial Group's trust division of $49.5 million as of December 31, 2022.
Other Matters
In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold its majority interest in MoneyWise Payroll Solutions, Inc. ("MoneyWise") to the holder of the minority interest in MoneyWise. Asset and liability balances and income statement amounts related to MoneyWise are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.
The Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company on January 31, 2021. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which it conducts operations; (ii) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (iii) management of risks inherent in the Company's real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of collateral and the ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (iv) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; (v) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vi) the Company's ability to identify, attract, and retain experienced management, relationship managers, and support personnel, particularly in a competitive labor environment; (vii) technological and social media changes impacting the Company, the Bank, and the financial services industry in general; (viii) changing bank regulatory conditions, laws, regulations, policies, or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, increased regulations, prohibition of certain income producing activities, or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (ix) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (x) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xi) the impact of, and the ability to comply with, the terms of the formal written agreement between the Bank and the OCC; (xii) the impact of changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xiii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on our business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (xv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (xvi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; (xvii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xviii) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xix) the Company's inability to successfully manage growth or implement its growth strategy; (xx) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (xxi) the effect of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, disruption of employee or customer relationships, and the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions; (xxii) the Company's participation in the PPP established by the U.S. government and its administration of the loans and processing fees earned under the program; (xxiii) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings, and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxiv) the Company's potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft, and cyber-crime; (xxv) the Bank's ability to effectively manage its fintech partnerships, and the abilities of those fintech companies to perform as expected; (xxvi) the Bank's ability to pay dividends; and (xxvii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.
1 Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans.
2 The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.
3 Non-GAAP financial measures are defined below. Further information can be found at the end of this press release.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 38,934
$ 30,206
$ 21,685
Interest on taxable securities
2,508
2,337
1,612
Interest on nontaxable securities
89
81
62
Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold
754
522
45
Total interest income
42,285
33,146
23,404
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
5,131
3,032
1,593
Interest on subordinated notes
547
570
485
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings
2,651
867
448
Total interest expense
8,329
4,469
2,526
Net interest income
33,956
28,677
20,878
Provision for loan losses
3,992
3,900
117
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
29,964
24,777
20,761
Noninterest income:
Fair value adjustments of other equity investments
78
(50)
7,316
Residential mortgage banking income, net
2,832
2,570
4,365
Mortgage servicing rights
(871)
597
1,493
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans
204
1,565
680
Gain on termination of interest rate swaps
—
—
6,221
Wealth and trust management
451
513
439
Service charges on deposit accounts
293
354
391
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
402
398
253
Bank and purchase card, net
866
353
709
Other
1,585
1,668
75
Total noninterest income
5,840
7,968
21,942
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,863
14,174
15,362
Occupancy and equipment
1,509
1,422
1,520
Data processing
1,441
1,332
1,107
Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing
1,300
804
299
Advertising and marketing
318
302
405
Communications
1,064
932
1,011
Audit and accounting fees
476
308
227
FDIC insurance
543
460
175
Intangible amortization
365
377
412
Other contractual services
1,334
703
631
Other taxes and assessments
716
711
638
Regulatory remediation
2,884
4,025
—
Merger-related
—
—
171
Other
3,739
3,658
3,185
Total noninterest expense
27,552
29,208
25,143
Income from continuing operations before income tax
8,252
3,537
17,560
Income tax expense
1,948
801
4,733
Net income from continuing operations
6,304
2,736
12,827
Discontinued operations:
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
—
—
(41)
Income tax benefit
—
—
(9)
Net loss from discontinued operations
—
—
(32)
Net income
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 12,795
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
(2)
Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 12,793
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 12,793
Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
$ 0.68
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 116,826
$ 97,933
Interest on taxable securities
8,744
5,192
Interest on nontaxable securities
334
239
Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold
1,572
182
Total interest income
127,476
103,546
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
11,260
6,437
Interest on subordinated notes
2,215
2,627
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings
3,610
2,001
Total interest expense
17,085
11,065
Net interest income
110,391
92,481
Provision for loan losses
17,886
117
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
92,505
92,364
Noninterest income:
Fair value adjustments of other equity investments
9,306
7,316
Gain on sale of PPP loans
—
24,315
Residential mortgage banking income, net
12,609
28,624
Mortgage servicing rights
8,038
8,398
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans
4,734
2,005
Gain on termination of interest rate swaps
—
6,221
Wealth and trust management
1,769
2,373
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,289
1,464
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
1,348
932
Bank and purchase card, net
2,240
1,805
Other
6,759
3,535
Total noninterest income
48,092
86,988
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
56,006
61,481
Occupancy and equipment
5,916
6,413
Data processing
4,593
4,233
Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing
3,004
1,736
Advertising and marketing
1,460
1,364
Communications
3,825
2,810
Audit and accounting fees
1,304
902
FDIC insurance
1,340
1,014
Intangible amortization
1,525
1,671
Other contractual services
3,137
2,783
Other taxes and assessments
2,668
2,607
Regulatory remediation
7,442
—
Merger-related
50
11,868
Other
12,506
12,106
Total noninterest expense
104,776
110,988
Income from continuing operations before income tax
35,821
68,364
Income tax expense
8,244
15,740
Net income from continuing operations
27,577
52,624
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including gain on
426
(183)
Income tax expense (benefit)
89
(39)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
337
(144)
Net income
$ 27,914
$ 52,480
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1)
(3)
Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$ 27,913
$ 52,477
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 27,913
$ 52,477
Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations
$ 1.47
$ 2.95
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021 (1)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 77,274
$ 130,548
Federal funds sold
1,426
43,903
Securities available for sale, at fair value
354,341
373,532
Restricted equity investments
21,257
8,334
Other equity investments
23,776
14,184
Other investments
24,672
12,681
Loans held for sale
69,534
121,943
Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs
11,967
30,406
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
2,399,092
1,777,172
Less: allowance for loan losses
(22,939)
(12,121)
Loans held for investment, net
2,376,153
1,765,051
Accrued interest receivable
12,393
9,573
Other real estate owned
195
157
Premises and equipment, net
23,152
26,624
Right-of-use asset
6,903
6,317
Bank owned life insurance
47,245
46,545
Goodwill
26,826
26,826
Other intangible assets
6,583
7,594
Mortgage derivative asset
112
1,876
Mortgage servicing rights, net
28,991
16,469
Mortgage brokerage receivable
176
4,064
Deferred tax asset, net
9,182
150
Other assets
18,887
17,061
Assets of discontinued operations
—
1,301
Total assets
$ 3,141,045
$ 2,665,139
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 640,101
$ 685,801
Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits
1,318,799
962,092
Savings
151,646
150,376
Time deposits
391,961
499,502
Total deposits
2,502,507
2,297,771
FHLB borrowings
311,700
10,111
FRB borrowings
51
17,901
Subordinated notes, net
39,920
39,986
Lease liability
7,860
7,651
Other liabilities
19,634
14,543
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
37
Total liabilities
2,881,672
2,388,000
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 25,000,000 shares
195,960
194,309
Additional paid-in capital
252
252
Retained earnings
108,262
85,982
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,101)
(3,632)
Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
259,373
276,911
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations
—
228
Total stockholders' equity
259,373
277,139
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,141,045
$ 2,665,139
(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income Statement Data:
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Interest income
$ 42,285
$ 33,146
$ 26,243
$ 25,802
$ 23,404
Interest expense
8,329
4,469
2,153
2,134
2,526
Net interest income
33,956
28,677
24,090
23,668
20,878
Provision for loan losses
3,992
3,900
7,494
2,500
117
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
29,964
24,777
16,596
21,168
20,761
Noninterest income
5,840
7,968
10,190
24,094
21,942
Noninterest expenses
27,552
29,208
25,326
22,689
25,143
Income before income taxes
8,252
3,537
1,460
22,573
17,560
Income tax expense
1,948
801
342
5,153
4,733
Net income from continuing operations
6,304
2,736
1,118
17,420
12,827
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
337
(32)
Net income
6,304
2,736
1,118
17,757
12,795
Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to
—
—
—
(1)
(2)
Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 1,118
$ 17,756
$ 12,793
Per Common Share Data:
Basic EPS from continuing operations
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
$ 0.06
$ 0.93
$ 0.68
Basic EPS from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.02
—
Basic EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
$ 0.06
$ 0.95
$ 0.68
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
$ 0.06
$ 0.93
$ 0.68
Diluted EPS from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.02
—
Diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
$ 0.06
$ 0.95
$ 0.68
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.1255
$ 0.1255
$ 0.1255
$ 0.1225
$ —
Book value per common share
13.69
13.22
13.95
14.84
14.76
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP
12.00
11.51
12.21
13.09
13.01
Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
$ 3,141,045
$ 2,881,451
$ 2,799,643
$ 2,724,584
$ 2,665,139
Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)
2,411,059
2,171,490
2,064,037
1,866,197
1,807,578
Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)
2,399,092
2,158,342
2,048,383
1,843,344
1,777,172
Allowance for loan losses
22,939
20,534
17,242
12,013
12,121
Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans
7,872
10,373
12,192
13,514
16,203
Loans held for sale
69,534
25,800
32,759
41,004
121,943
Securities available for sale, at fair value
354,341
359,516
381,536
375,484
373,532
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
640,101
787,514
785,743
766,506
685,801
Total deposits
2,502,507
2,409,486
2,335,707
2,354,081
2,297,771
Subordinated notes, net
39,920
39,937
39,953
39,970
39,986
FHLB and FRB advances
311,751
150,155
135,060
25,319
28,012
Total stockholders' equity
259,373
250,502
261,660
278,482
277,139
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
18,857
18,849
18,767
18,772
18,774
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
18,863
18,860
18,778
18,789
18,795
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.83 %
0.38 %
0.17 %
2.68 %
1.90 %
Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP
1.14 %
0.81 %
0.23 %
2.68 %
1.92 %
Return on average equity (1)
9.56 %
4.10 %
1.57 %
25.84 %
18.90 %
Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP
13.01 %
8.86 %
2.14 %
25.92 %
19.10 %
Total loan to deposit ratio
99.1 %
91.2 %
89.8 %
81.0 %
84.1 %
Held for investment loan to deposit ratio
96.3 %
90.1 %
88.4 %
79.3 %
78.7 %
Net interest margin (1)
4.83 %
4.27 %
3.89 %
3.88 %
3.39 %
Cost of deposits (1)
0.85 %
0.50 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.29 %
Cost of funds (1)
1.22 %
0.69 %
0.36 %
0.36 %
0.42 %
Efficiency ratio
69.2 %
79.7 %
73.9 %
47.5 %
59.1 %
Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP
62.0 %
68.7 %
72.4 %
47.4 %
58.7 %
Regulatory remediation expenses
2,884
4,025
510
23
—
Merger-related expenses (MRE)
—
—
—
50
171
Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
8.7 %
9.2 %
10.8 %
10.4 %
10.1 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding
0.96 %
0.95 %
0.84 %
0.65 %
0.68 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.59 %
0.35 %
0.44 %
0.53 %
0.60 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.60 %
0.36 %
0.44 %
0.53 %
0.61 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):
Tangible Common Equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 259,373
$ 250,502
$ 261,660
$ 278,482
$ 277,139
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)
(32,027)
(32,369)
(32,632)
(32,716)
(32,942)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 227,346
$ 218,133
$ 229,028
$ 245,766
$ 244,197
Total shares outstanding
18,950
18,946
18,762
18,771
18,774
Book value per common share
$ 13.69
$ 13.22
$ 13.95
$ 14.84
$ 14.76
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
12.00
11.51
12.21
13.09
13.01
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets
Total assets
$ 3,141,045
$ 2,881,451
$ 2,799,643
$ 2,724,584
$ 2,665,139
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)
(32,027)
(32,369)
(32,632)
(32,716)
(32,942)
Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,109,018
$ 2,849,082
$ 2,767,011
$ 2,691,868
$ 2,632,197
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 227,346
$ 218,133
$ 229,028
$ 245,766
$ 244,197
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)
7.3 %
7.7 %
8.3 %
9.1 %
9.3 %
Operating return on average assets (annualized)
Net income
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 1,118
$ 17,755
$ 12,795
Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (3)
—
—
—
40
135
Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)
2,278
3,180
403
18
—
Operating net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 8,582
$ 5,916
$ 1,521
$ 17,813
$ 12,930
Average assets
$ 3,020,371
$ 2,903,447
$ 2,646,874
$ 2,653,987
$ 2,687,204
Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
1.14 %
0.81 %
0.23 %
2.68 %
1.92 %
Operating return on average equity (annualized)
Net income
$ 6,304
$ 2,736
$ 1,118
$ 17,755
$ 12,795
Add: MRE, ATB (3)
—
—
—
40
135
Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)
2,278
3,180
403
18
—
Operating net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 8,582
$ 5,916
$ 1,521
$ 17,813
$ 12,930
Average stockholders' equity
$ 263,826
$ 267,057
$ 284,913
$ 274,887
$ 270,730
Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
13.01 %
8.86 %
2.14 %
25.92 %
19.10 %
Operating efficiency ratio
Total noninterest expense
$ 27,552
$ 29,208
$ 25,326
$ 22,691
$ 25,445
Less: MRE
—
—
—
50
171
Less: Regulatory remediation expenses
2,884
4,025
510
23
—
Noninterest expense, adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 24,668
$ 25,183
$ 24,816
$ 22,618
$ 25,274
Net interest income
33,956
28,677
24,090
23,668
20,878
Noninterest income
5,840
7,968
10,190
24,094
22,203
Total of net interest income and noninterest income
$ 39,796
$ 36,645
$ 34,280
$ 47,762
$ 43,081
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
62.0 %
68.7 %
72.4 %
47.4 %
58.7 %
(1) Annualized.
(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.
(3) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.