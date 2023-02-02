ICOM Productions Shares the Honour of Winning Two Gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards with Purolator

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ICOM Productions, an innovative learning solutions partner, part of The Learning Network and the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, today announced that its customer Purolator won two coveted Gold 2022 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence awards in Learning and Development Technology.

"We are thrilled to receive the awards and be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our partnership with Purolator," said Kevin Jones, co-founder of ICOM Productions and CEO of The Learning Network. "Our goal was to develop a learning program that would ensure Purolator's employees had the necessary knowledge and skills to improve performance and to further the company's mission to always protect their employee's health and safety."

ICOM Productions and Purolator won the Brandon Hall Group awards across two categories:

Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality: Purolator National Hub - Ontario (NHO) Augmented Reality Facility Launch Tour

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology: Purolator National Hub - Ontario (NHO) 3D Modelling Across Training

Tennyson Devoe, Vice President Talent, Learning & Safety at Purolator, acknowledged, "ICOM Productions was the ideal partner to assess the learning requirements, and build our digital and traditional learning programs across all roles in our new 430,000+ square-foot National Hub. Their capabilities in using innovative tools and techniques, such as 3D and Augmented Reality, brought leading-edge learning experiences to our audiences."

Devoe continued, "Being recognized with two gold awards by the Brandon Hall Group is a testament to the amazing work the Purolator Learning & Development and ICOM teams put into ensuring our learners know how valued they are by the company and the value that Purolator places on learning and development."

Entries for the HCM Excellence Awards were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"We appreciate the recognition from Brandon Hall Group for the innovative work we're doing with our partners and colleagues at Purolator," said Phil Speed, Senior Vice President Business Development at ICOM Productions and The Learning Network. "Their unrivaled commitment to their employees has made them a leader in their industry and we are honoured to be a trusted partner as they continue to evolve their award-winning Learning and Development initiatives."

Excellence Award winners were scheduled to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About ICOM Productions and The Learning Network

Since 1996, ICOM Productions has been at the forefront of developing innovative learning solutions, partnering with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organizations to create high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. Specializing in online learning, video and motion graphics production, augmented reality and virtual reality, and 3D development and eco learning systems.

The Learning Network (TLN) is your learning partner with deep in-house expertise. TLN's professionals offer best-in-class traditional and digital learning solutions to meet your business needs. ICOM Productions is an integrated member of the TLN family of companies bringing strategic vision along with custom and off-the-shelf solutions. (www.learning.net)

ICOM Productions and The Learning Network are wholly owned subsidiaries of Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB).

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

