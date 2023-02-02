MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ: HOLO) Develops 3D-BIM Blockchain NFT Technology

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced its development of a 3D-BIM multi-user collaborative design solution based on blockchain NFT technology. The solution is the result of the Company's independent research and development, which is conducive to further improving the Company's intellectual property protection system, maintaining its technological leadership, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

HOLO applies blockchain NFT technology to achieve highly reliable and traceable data management through the distributed ledger and consensus mechanism. Each block in the blockchain contains two hashes, the "current block hash" and the "previous block hash." The latter block is linked to the previous block by the "previous block hash" to form a chain. Any slight modification to the block information will result in a change to the block hash. Therefore, if someone tries to tamper with a block in their local blockchain ledger, the block will be identified by other blockchain nodes due to a hash mismatch. And no single blockchain node can manipulate all the data in the blockchain. The blockchain can guarantee the security and trustworthiness of the data by keeping identical, immutable, and traceable copies of the complete data in each node.

The model developed by HOLO uses blockchain NFT technology to store drawing design information to protect designers' copyright interests and incorporates IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) to ensure the reliability of drawings. The model is designed with a circular division mechanism to solve the problem of synchronizing drawing information when multiple people collaborate on designs. The model adopts SDT (Syntax-Directed Translation) method to realize 3D holographic drawing updates for construction projects and reduce the redundancy of blockchain information. The availability of multi-user collaborative design can effectively ensure the reliability of the drawing and reduce the redundancy of blockchain information, thus achieving copyright protection for the designer.

The data storage under HOLO's blockchain NFT technology framework adopts a hybrid storage model. Blockchain ensures the security and reliability of the data stored on-chain. Using blockchain to store summary or design information and storing 3D-BIM drawing files off-chain (because blockchain is not suitable for directly storing large files such as 3D-BIM drawings, which will create greater data redundancy) and partitioning and encryption under the IPFS distributed file storage protocol can ensure the authenticity and trustworthiness of the stored files.

HOLO's solution addresses the security, consistency, redundancy, and copyright issues of current 3D-BIM multi-user collaborative design in mapping by using blockchain NFT technology, which mainly solves the following problems that exist in traditional methods.

HOLO uses the on-chain and off-chain collaborative storage method of blockchain NFT and IPFS to preserve data security and trustworthiness. Mutual trust and supervision among 3D-BIM drawing designers are achieved through a consensus mechanism to improve data reliability. At the same time, data security can be ensured through the tamper-proof function of blockchain NFT.

In terms of information fusion and consistency, HOLO adopts a circular division mechanism to avoid the problem of information synchronization during the design process and ensure the consistency of 3D-BIM drawings among designers,

HOLO applies blockchain NFT's SDT method to achieve incremental updates of 3D-BIM drawings. It uses blockchain information records to provide reliable proof of copyright and safeguard the copyright interests of designers, solving the problems of information redundancy and copyright issues of 3D-BIM drawings.

HOLO developed a multi-user collaborative design solution for 3D-BIM drawings based on blockchain NFT (on-chain) and IPFS (off-chain) storage. The solution stores encrypted drawing data through a collaborative approach, which ensures data security, reliability, and integrity while improving the scalability of the blockchain. In addition, the solution uses a cycle division mechanism to avoid the problem of synchronizing information during the design of 3D-BIM drawings. It adopts the SDT method to achieve efficiency in incremental updates of 3D-BIM drawings, reduces information redundancy, and applies the blockchain to record designers' incremental design information to provide designers with an accurate copyright basis. HOLO's blockchain NFT technology-based 3D-BIM multi-user collaborative design solution will provide users with a secure and efficient model.

HOLO has been developing and exploring deep in the field of blockchain NFT and digital twins technology based on numerous holographic data modeling, simulation, and bionics technologies. HOLO has built a repository of holographic digital twins based on blockchain NFT technology, which holographic developers and designers rely on. HOLO's blockchain NFT technology-based digital twins repository integrates holographic bionics and simulation digital models, as well as various holographic technologies such as holographic spatial positioning, motion capture, and hologram synthesis, and is open to all users. HOLO provides customized holographic digital technology integration services based on blockchain NFT technology for corporate clients with tailored business needs.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

