Pennington Partners Launches Private Equity Platform, Announces Addition Of Greg DeNinno, CFA To Lead Pennington Private Access

DeNinno brings more than 25 years of diverse investment experience, most recently overseeing the private equity portfolio for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners, a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, CEOs / founders, and their families, has announced the launch of a new private equity platform, Pennington Private Access. This offering will build on the firm's award winning tax-advantaged alternatives platform, while widening exposure to private market investments. To lead the new practice, Pennington has also announced the addition of Greg DeNinno – an experienced institutional investor with strong relationships across the private equity industry.

DeNinno joined Pennington Partners in December, bringing with him a wealth of investment experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Private Investments for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), where he oversaw the firm's private equity portfolio within a $27 billion endowment fund. His breadth of experience across the institutional investment management space includes direct investing, M&A / corporate development, and financial operations – all of which will support Pennington's continued growth and commitment to delivering highly bespoke, creative solutions to its clientele. DeNinno holds an MBA in Finance from Goizueta Business School, Emory University as well as a BSBA in International Business from American University.

Brian Gaister, co-founder and CEO of Pennington Partners commented: "Greg is a fantastic addition to the Pennington team. His strong background and experience as a seasoned and thoughtful investor in private equity will enable us to make a greater impact on our families. Private equity represents a big opportunity for our clients and I'm incredibly excited for what we'll be able to accomplish together."

Greg DeNinno commented: "The private equity asset class has undergone a transformation in recent years, which presents an incredible opportunity in the near future – if done right. After decades of primarily benefiting its traditional tax-exempt investor base, access to private equity is expanding into the taxable world, where there is a burgeoning need for skilled investment partners. As a firm, Pennington has unique capabilities to provide this expert level of guidance, selection, and access. I am excited to join the team and lead the growth of Pennington Private Access.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co. offers a partnership of entrepreneurs and families with aligned interests, a shared vision, and a spirit of innovation. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single-family office. In short, our vision is to transform the landscape of financial advice for families of complex wealth, in order to deliver better outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.penningtonpartners.co.

