The Rouen Armada, France. The world's leading tall ship festival returns from 8 to 18 June 2023

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some fifty tall ships from all over the world will be moored along the 7 kilometres of the Seine quay in Rouen for 10 days.

Held every four years, the Rouen Armada is a unique international maritime event with 6 million visitors, more than 30 nationalities and nearly 7,000 sailors.

A tourist festival in the heart of Normandy: From 8 to 18 June, the tall ships can be visited free of charge and everyone can attend numerous events including the sailors' parade in the city centre, the sailors' race, the "boat" race, street performances, concerts, fireworks, the grand parade and much more.

A business destination: the Armada is also an opportunity for companies to rent the most prestigious sailing ships in the evening as venues for professional events.

The economic impact of the Armada is estimated at 50 million euros for the Normandy region.

Environmental protection: thanks to a charter signed with its partners and rigorous management of its commitments, the 2023 Armada will be an event with zero non-recycled waste and zero plastic pollution.

At the same time, the event will use its popularity to raise awareness about environmental issues related to oceans and rivers. First started in 2022, an annual scientific symposium is organised on World Oceans Day, 8 June, in partnership with the Ocean Institute of the Sorbonne University Alliance.

A cultural event: culture is also in the spotlight for this edition under the patronage of Michel Bussi, a famous French author translated into 37 languages.

The Rouen Armada is in essence a popular cultural event in the heart of Normandy, promoting maritime culture in the birthplace of Impressionism.

There will be street artists performing shows with a connection to maritime history and the Armada will help inspire exclusive short stories.

Organisation: an event of this size relies almost exclusively on the 400 volunteers involved. It is supported by many institutional partners, companies and the media.

More than 1,000 journalists follow every Armada. Please register in the press section.

