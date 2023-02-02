San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Board of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members with Vast Technology and Healthcare Leadership Experience

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Board of Trustees has welcomed two new members to its ranks. Bryan Min and Jane Finley have joined the international organization's board, sharing their expertise and professional knowledge while offering leadership insights, guidance, and support to the nonprofit's vital wildlife conservation mission.

"We are honored to have Bryan Min and Jane Finley join our board of mission-led thought leaders," said Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Both Bryan and Jane bring decades worth of business leadership experience in their fields; as well as having strong ties to the San Diego community. I look forward to their contributions supporting the Alliance and our continued work safeguarding wildlife and advocating for an interconnected world where all life thrives."

Bryan Min is the Founder and CEO of Epsilon Systems, founded in 1998 to provide innovative engineering solutions to government, commercial and non-profit businesses. The high-tech company offers basic research, system architecture, software development, training, maintenance and logistics, and more to high—profile clients, such as the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other non-profit and commercial entities. Under Min's unique vision and steadfast guidance, Epsilon has grown into a premier governmental contracting firm with more than 20 locations nationally. In keeping with his service to our nation as a naval nuclear submarine officer and a commitment to empowering others, Min created the ESSential Foundation which funds numerous projects, including military support, caregivers to wounded warriors, international micro-finance, religious and educational organizations, and other civic and cultural programs. Min has also given back through service on various boards; notably the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego Chamber of Commerce, San Diego County Taxpayer's Association, Asian Business Association, and Santa Fe Christian Schools. Currently, he serves on the board of the University of Southern California's Viterbi School of Engineering and Endeavor Bank .

Jane Finley is the Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Heath Plan and Hospitals in San Diego, and oversees all health care delivery, financial operations, business strategies, and health plan and hospital support functions for one of Kaiser Permanente's largest markets, caring for more than 630,00 San Diegans, and including two (soon to be three) hospitals, 26 medical offices, and more than 10,000 staff and physicians . Finley's 30-years of experience includes serving as senior vice president and executive director of the Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center; director of planning, business strategy, finance leader for the tri- central area; director of hospital operations Panorama City, and service area manager of the Valleys Service Area. Finley also shares her knowledge with the community. She is Past Chair and current board member of the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties, and serves on the Board of Directors for the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation and Board of Directors for 2-1-1 San Diego.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a nonprofit international conservation leader, committed to inspiring a passion for nature and working toward a world where all life thrives. The Alliance empowers people from around the globe to support their mission to conserve wildlife through innovation and partnerships. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports cutting-edge conservation and brings the stories of their work back to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park—giving millions of guests, in person and virtually, the opportunity to experience conservation in action. The work of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance extends from San Diego to eco-regional conservation "hubs" across the globe, where their expertise and assets—including the renowned Wildlife Biodiversity Bank—are able to effectively align with hundreds of regional partners to improve outcomes for wildlife in more coordinated efforts. By leveraging these skills in wildlife care and conservation science, and through collaboration with hundreds of partners, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has reintroduced more than 44 endangered species to native habitats. Each year, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's work reaches over 1 billion people in 150 countries via news media, social media, their websites, educational resources and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming, which is in children's hospitals in 13 countries. Success is made possible by the support of members, donors and guests to the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, who are Wildlife Allies committed to ensuring all life thrives.

