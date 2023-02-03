Condor Outdoor Wages War on Boring Gear at SHOT Show 2023, Wins Gunfight with Field-Tested Design and Manufacturing Prowess

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Outdoor, a leading tactical gear and apparel manufacturer, recently made a big impact at the 2023 SHOT Show. The company's booth was one of the busiest and most popular at the annual event, attracting a large number of visitors from around the world.

The latest innovations in tactical gear and apparel displayed by Condor Outdoor generated a significant amount of interest among attendees. The company introduced over 10 new items, including a new Red Dot compatible holster and a new EDC Belt designed for maximum comfort during concealed carry. The prototypes received positive feedback from the industry and will soon be field-tested with selected partners.

Condor also introduced a new SHOT Show tradition, a swag bag giveaway called The Hell and Back Care Package, valued at over $700. The package was given to VIPs, media, celebrities, and influencers and the company hopes that this tradition will continue to grow each year. This year's recipients included Taran Tactical, John Lovell, and Tim Kennedy.

One of the highlights of Condor's booth was unveiling its latest addition to its line of plate carriers and tactical vests. The VAS Vanquish Armor System is designed as a modular platform with the ability to swap our shingles and panels to create a loadout specific to a user's task and purpose.

In addition to product introductions, Condor handed out over 17,000 free bags before lunch on day 2. "I'll have to make Condor my first stop next year at SHOT if I want one of those bags," lamented one attendee.

"We're thrilled with the success we had at the 2023 SHOT Show," said Dakota Gray of Condor Outdoor. "It's always exciting to see the positive reactions from our dealers and industry professionals when we showcase our latest products and innovations. We look forward to providing our dealers with the highest quality tactical gear at the best possible price."

About Condor Outdoor

Condor Outdoor is a leading manufacturer of outdoor gear and tactical equipment. The company is dedicated to making durable high-quality tactical apparel, bags, packs, pouches, gear, tactical vests, and plate carriers. Condor's mission is to create outdoor products with innovative design and excellent functionality that serve customers for both tactical and recreational use.

