Constellis Awarded Nearly $5 Billion in Record-breaking Year

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the company recorded nearly $5B in contract awards in the preceding 12 months, representing a 250% increase and establishing a new milestone for the Virginia-headquartered Government Contractor.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis) (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely proud of this achievement for the company," said Terry Ryan , Chief Executive Officer at Constellis.

The company obtained vital wins with the Department of Energy, Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Intelligence Community, and numerous commercial clients.

"Over sixty percent of the company's awards in the preceding 12 months have an 8-year average period of performance, establishing a strong backlog of business," said Darryle Conway, Chief Growth Officer at Constellis. "By focusing on core markets, we have built a strong roadmap that is consistent with our long-term growth strategy."

"I am extremely proud of this achievement for the company," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Constellis. "The results reflect our employees' exceptional performance and long-standing reputation with customers. I'm excited about Constellis' future as we build out our market-leading offerings for next-generation security solutions that address increasing demands for improved security against multiple threats challenging domestic and international customers."

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, and emergency response. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constellis