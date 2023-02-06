NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102):

Ex





Taxable Ordinary Taxable Capital Gain Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Return of Section 199A Dividend Record Payable Distribution Income Distr. Per Gain Per Capital Dividends Date Date Date Per Share Per Share Share Share Per Share Per Share 3/14/2022 3/15/2022 3/31/2022 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.12621 $0.04836 $0.25379 $0.00000 6/14/2022 6/15/2022 6/30/2022 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.12621 $0.04836 $0.25379 $0.00000 9/14/2022 9/15/2022 9/30/2022 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.12621 $0.04836 $0.25379 $0.00000 12/14/2022 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.42000 $0.00000 $0.13949 $0.05345 $0.28051 $0.00000



Totals $1.56000 $0.00000 $0.51812 $0.19853 $1.04188 $0.00000





100.00 %

33.21 %

66.79 %



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

