Ultima Genomics Partners with New England Biolabs® to Expand Research Applications on Ultima Sequencers

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of a revolutionary new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced a collaboration to develop and enable use of New England Biolabs' (NEB®) NEBNext® reagents and library preparation kits on Ultima sequencing platforms. As part of the collaboration, the parties will develop optimized next generation sequencing (NGS) workflows to support DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing applications.

An important initial step in successful NGS is high quality and consistent library preparation. The NEBNext portfolio supports an extensive array of NGS applications, from PCR-free whole genome analysis to RNA- and methylation-sequencing, and are designed to provide the highest quality reagents and libraries using streamlined workflows from a broad range of inputs.

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to provide high performance end-to-end workflows to our customers," said Doron Lipson, Chief Scientific Officer of Ultima Genomics. "We are excited to leverage NEB's success in delivering high quality molecular biology reagents and library preparation products, together with Ultima's innovative sequencing technologies to enable new insights and discoveries by our mutual customers."

"We're excited to see the Ultima Genomics platform be adopted by scientists to help solve important problems," stated Fiona Stewart, Associate Director of NGS Portfolio Management at NEB. "Ensuring that NEBNext reagents are positioned to address a broad range of sample preparation applications upstream of the Ultima Genomics platform will enable users to experience the quality reagents and innovative approaches that they have come to expect from NEBNext. We look forward to the scientific discoveries that will result from this collaboration."

Scientists and researchers interested to learn more about NEBNext reagents and library preparation workflows on Ultima Genomics sequencing platforms can find more information at https://www.ultimagenomics.com/publications-and-resources as well as https://www.nebnext.com

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change — and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth, and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics, and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics, clinical sequencing, and nucleic acid-based therapeutics and vaccines, and also offers a series of product customization services, including lyophilization. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

