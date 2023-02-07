ArisGlobal Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2023 Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Best Practices

ArisGlobal recognized by research firm for growth and innovation in the pharmacovigilance and data industry

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces their recognition as 2023 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan . ArisGlobal is identified in the analyst review as the best in class in the global life sciences pharmacovigilance and data analytics software industry, aligning with ArisGlobal's vision of building an intuitive, intelligent, and unified technology platform to transform global health.

"Frost & Sullivan's company of the year award is an honor to ArisGlobal and reinforces our commitment to life sciences organizations to enable breakthroughs," said Mike Gordon, president and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Through our investments in LifeSphere, alongside continued industry partnerships, our innovative solutions continue to deliver increased speed through workflow automation and actionable insights from data transforming drug development."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year award to an organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Included in the report is a feature analysis of the company's Data & Analytics portfolio, including LifeSphere Clarity, which brings advanced technology to life sciences organizations and sets a new standard in safety signal analytics.

"LifeSphere® Clarity is a breakthrough solution for teams conducting safety signal analytics," said Unmesh Lal, director of healthcare and life sciences for Frost & Sullivan. "It automates possible causal pathways to provide processing support to the safety or risk physician. The next-generation analytics platform proactively identifies hypothesis-free risk insights, transforming safety from reactive to proactive and operational to strategic."

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere platform helps teams unlock actionable data and insights and includes the following:

Clinical: Empowers clinical operations and clinical data management teams to work seamlessly together to navigate complexity, accelerate clinical trials, and achieve better patient outcomes.

Regulatory: Delivers end-to-end regulatory support that enables faster time to market, enhances data accuracy, and guides compliance with all major regulatory bodies.

Safety: Provides a robust platform of cloud-based solutions for pharmacovigilance, intake and triage, and reporting and analytics.

Medical affairs: Helps teams complete compliant reporting, gather essential insights, and work with organizational stakeholders through streamlined collaboration and automation.

Data and analytics: Allows teams to derive more from their data and close the gap between the data available and the data that delivers actionable insights.

LifeSphere supports 80% of the top 50 biopharma companies, accelerating product development, maintaining compliance, and streamlining collaboration to enable their impact on global health. The award follows ArisGlobal's recent commercial product launch for LifeSphere® Clarity , which brings an innovative technology shift to the way signal data is collected, processed, and presented.

ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is led by passionate individuals who support life sciences leaders in developing and monitoring breakthrough medicines and therapies. With more than 35 years of expertise in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal develops technology products within the platform LifeSphere to power pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. Building on our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, we give back to the communities where we live and work – in the U.S., Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more information, visit https://www.arisglobal.com/

