BANKROLL ADDS TOP CULINARY, HOSPITALITY AND MARKETING HIRES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Philadelphia's first luxury sports and live event viewing experience continues to build out an all-star team

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankroll, a luxury sports and live event viewing experience, announced today four new additions to the highly anticipated venue's operating team.

Bankroll logo (PRNewswire)

Scott Swiderski joins the team as Corporate Chef to bring Bankroll's luxury dining experience to life. With more than 25 years of culinary experience, Swiderski most recently served as an Executive Chef for restaurateur David Burke's restaurant group and was previously Executive Chef for Buddakan - a beloved STARR restaurant in Philadelphia - for nearly 15 years. He has also worked as a private chef as well as a corporate chef for the Grounds for Sculpture and Table 95 Hospitality. Alongside the rest of the chef team, Swiderski will deliver a world-class food and beverage menu to Bankroll's guests.

As Director of Hospitality, Zach Seidman will help provide guests with a multifaceted experience that combines the city's love for sports, entertainment and fine dining. With more than two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment and nightlife, Seidman will oversee the management and planning of special events and entertainment, as well as Bankroll's VIP and Concierge Programs. He most recently held Executive roles at notable Atlantic City beach club and nightlife establishment, HQ2, as well as The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, DAER Nightclubs & Dayclubs and Hakkasan Group. Seidman has worked with notable artists such as Drake, The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, as well as Philly's own Lil Dicky and Meek Mill and hosted influential celebrities such as The Kardashians, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Piven and many more.

In addition, Bankroll has hired Olivia Mazza as Director of Events with events being an aspect to Bankroll that elevates it far above typical venues in Philadelphia. Mazza's talents allow her to manage the design, production, and execution of events ranging from private seated dinners, group watch parties, and large scale corporate events. Mazza joins the team with over a decade of experience in private events, offsite catering, and hospitality, working in various positions for local hospitality groups like Schulson Collective, Jose Garces, and Ron Jaworski Golf. This background proves invaluable to Bankroll as it continues to develop and expand.

Casey Corradin has been brought on as Associate Marketing Manager to spearhead Bankroll's marketing and digital content strategy, starting with cultivating Bankroll's brand through their social media channels @bankrollphl. Previously with Schulson Collective, Corradin has experience managing a large portfolio of brands spanning across Instagram and Tiktok. Before her role in the restaurant industry, Corradin worked in content creation for small businesses like Smak Parlour, a boutique previously in Old City, as well as creation for on air TV personalities for QVC.

All three join Bankroll under the leadership of CEO Padma Rao, a highly skilled engineer turned executive whose 25+ years of e-commerce and marketing experience includes senior leadership roles with GrubHub, GAP, Sephora, Zynga and Netflix. She also serves as an advisor to Bullpen Capital and a number of start-ups. Her accomplishments range from running marketing for Zynga taking them to over $1B in revenue and her time at GrubHub, and their $7B sale to JustEatTakeaway (JET). Rao's success has come from her keen ability to predict and navigate the complex transitions that brands must undergo to keep their digital experiences relevant – a skill she's now leveraging to build Bankroll this next-generation venue.

"We are thrilled to welcome this impressively talented group of people as we prepare to open our doors," said Rao. "The city is riding an all-time high with the recent success of its beloved teams and we can't wait to be the place where Philly fans can celebrate more wins in an environment like they've never experienced before."

Bankroll will open its doors in February 2023. To learn more, please visit www.bankrollclub.com and follow Bankroll on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to stay in the know on new updates.

About Bankroll

Bankroll is a luxury sports and live event viewing experience. Offering guests multiple, distinct types of seating areas, unparalleled dining and hospitality, and a range of curated experiences in an upscale social environment, the 13,000 sq. ft. venue at the site of the former Boyd Theater in Philadelphia is truly like no other. For more information about Bankroll, please visit bankrollclub.com.

Press Contact

Maggie Leddy

mleddy@briancom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bankroll