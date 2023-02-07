CLEARLY CANADIAN SURPASSES 50 MILLION BOTTLES SHIPPED

Iconic Clearly Canadian Brand Continues Rapid Growth From Consumer-led Campaign

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd., producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium flavored sparkling waters, announced today that it has shipped more than 50 million bottles of its all-natural sparkling water beverages since its large-scale commercial production re-introduction in 2017.

Fueled by a fan-led online crowd-funding campaign, the cross-border cultural staple of the 90's made an incredible comeback completely led by their beloved consumers. The demand for the iconic glass bottles exceeded all expectations and has only continued to grow. To date, the Clearly Canadian distribution footprint has increased to more than 15,000+ retailers across North America, as well as expanded its online Amazon business to over 3,000 cases per month.

"The affinity and loyalty our fans have for Clearly Canadian never ceases to amaze us. Shipping 50 million bottles since 2017 surpassed our expectations and it's all thanks to our loyal fanbase and retail partners," said CEO Paul Tepperman. "The continuous demand for our core product, 'Originals,' as well as our 'Clearly Sparkling' premium sparkling mineral water, which is bottled at source at one of the most awarded springs in Canada and one of the most awarded in the world, is what fuels Clearly Canadian to grow and innovate. The recent return of 'Summer Strawberry,' the #1 most requested flavour by our fans, is our first launch of our long-term innovation agenda."

Summer Strawberry by Clearly Canadian, launched as a permanent offering in the "Originals" premium sparkling water beverage line up in January. This was the first new flavor launch for the company in almost four years. After receiving an overwhelming amount of customer demand and selling thousands of cases in a limited batch distribution during the summer of 2022, the flavor has been added back to the permanent lineup. Clearly Canadian Summer Strawberry was the top-scoring flavor in research and the #1 $/TDP rank of innovation with a major US retailer, with strong desire from fans and retailers.

The brand will be adding additional offerings to their core lineup this Summer, providing more flavor options for fans than ever before. As with all Clearly Canadian products, the new innovations will highlight Canada's pristine wilderness and naturally delicious sparkling spring water.

"With these exciting product launches, we are continuing to expand Clearly Canadian's current channels to reach wider audiences. Our goal is to reclaim our historical position as North America's leading premium alternative beverage brand – the brand of choice for conscious consumers who know that Clearly Canadian's company ethos permeates through every aspect of the brand," says Tepperman. "We have more exciting innovation news to come this summer."

Clearly Sparkling is Canada's bottled-at-source premium sparkling mineral water from one of the country's most award-winning springs and the 'Originals' line up is the mid-calorie full-flavoured sparkling spring water category leader. Both Clearly Canadian Originals and Clearly Sparkling are available online and at major retailers.

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd.) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America's signature food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian's mission is to "Live a life of clarity in a world of good thoughts, good words and good deeds", with a tagline of "Bold flavor is in our nature", reinforcing the brand's unique full-flavor offering and the Canadian proprietary source of natural springs where the water is sourced. Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns and causes that align with the brand's core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada's pristine springs, contain simple all-natural ingredients and are bottled in recyclable materials only. Additional information can be found by visiting www.clearlycanadian.com or following the company on Facebook or Instagram @ClearlyCanadian.

