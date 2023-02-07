CONOR MCGREGOR & PROPER NO. TWELVE IRISH WHISKEY INTRODUCE NEW IRISH APPLE FLAVOR

Notes of Crisp and Juicy Irish Apple with a Finish that is Smooth to the Core

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, founded by multiple weight MMA champion and entrepreneur Conor McGregor and co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin announce today the release of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, an exciting addition to their highly successful Irish Whiskey portfolio.

"I'm thrilled to announce the release of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple," said McGregor. "This new product and its magnificent flavor profile will crush the competition. We have worked on this liquid for years and have combined my award-winning whiskey that my fans know and love with delicious notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple with a smooth finish like no other. Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple is liquid gold and I'd never settle for less."

Now available nationwide in 50ml, 750ml and 1 Liter bottles, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple takes a page from McGregor's playbook and will continue to disrupt the industry. Tasting notes of this 70-proof liquid gold start with Proper's award-winning blend of fine grain and single malt whiskey together with a delicious crisp apple taste and notes of warm caramel, oak, and browned butter, all ending with a proper smooth finish.

"Since its inception, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has grown into an industry leader, rivaling 100+ year-old competitors. Now, we're looking to do it again with Proper Irish Apple, creating the new gold standard in the Flavored Whiskey category," said Lander Otegui, Chief Marketing Officer for Proximo Spirits, parent company of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Ken Austin, co-Founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, stated, "Our brand has seen huge success around the world since its launch. We will continue to parlay that success by giving back and supporting First Responders around the world. For each case of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and our new Proper Irish Apple sold, five dollars will be donated to First Responder organizations around the world. To date, the brand has contributed $1.9 million* to a variety of organizations, with more to come."

Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple is best served neat, on the rocks or in a proper cocktail. It is available for purchase in the United States at local retailers or on Drizly and ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $24.99. For more information please visit: https://properirishapple.com.

Fans interested in getting a first taste of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple can enjoy a shot during the Proper No. Twelve St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in major cities across the U.S. Check out the Pub Crawl Tracker here.

For more information, please visit: https://properwhiskey.com.

*Proper No. Twelve donates $5 per case on all products up to $1,000,000 annually.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is a smooth blend of triple-distilled malt and grain whiskey aged for four years in bourbon barrels delivering a delicious taste with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood. The name Proper No. Twelve pays homage to McGregor's hometown of Crumlin, located in Dublin's District 12. Conor McGregor, Audie Attar, Ken Austin and Proximo Spirits launched Proper No. Twelve in September 2018. The brand experienced one of the most successful launches in the wine & spirits category, selling 200,000 cases in its first six months on the market. For each case of Proper No. Twelve sold, five dollars is donated to First Responder organizations worldwide, adding up to $1 million annually. To date, the brand has contributed $1.9 million, with more to come. Proper No. Twelve retails at $24.99 and is bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof) and now 35% ABV (70 proof) for its Irish Apple varietal. It is available in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit www.properwhiskey.com and follow on social media @ProperWhiskey. ©2023 Eire Born Spirits, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

