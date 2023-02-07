Finance Industry Veteran David Salem Joins Hedgeye To Better Serve Pension Funds, Endowments & Family Offices

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media firm, announced today that finance industry veteran David Salem has officially joined the company's research team.

Salem brings 40 years of Wall Street experience to Hedgeye and will lead the firm's efforts to deliver institutional investor quality research to pension funds, endowments, family offices, RIAs and other large capital asset allocators. Salem's considerable industry experience – from his work at The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and as partner at Jeremy Grantham's GMO – will bring Hedgeye's rigorous investment research to a new class of investors.

"I am honored to be joining the Hedgeye team and excited to help other investment professionals make efficient and effective use of Hedgeye's world-class research," said Salem. "For many reasons, including its verifiably effective methods, acute market savvy and fierce independence, Hedgeye has been my go-to source for investment-related research for many years," he added.

Salem is spearheading a new, institutionally oriented research service called CIO Corner which is designed to maximize the expansive breadth and depth of Hedgeye's research for institutional customers for more effective and efficient consumption.

In CIO Corner, Salem will harness his decades of experience serving the world's largest capital allocators to curate Hedgeye's research flow. Salem will identify opportunities and risks for deploying capital over planning horizons designed for effective management of large-scale investment programs. These opportunities and risks will be separated into multiple tranches based on intervals over which Hedgeye's analyses suggest they will manifest in markets.

Prior to joining Hedgeye, Salem was a Research Partner at Sparkline Capital and an advisor to institutional investors. He also served as founding President and Chief Investment Officer of The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF), a Boston-based firm managing $8 billion as outsourced CIO to nonprofits and foundations. The Wall Street Journal named Salem one of the 30 most influential professional investors citing his writings on TIFF's behalf.

Before TIFF's founding, Salem was a partner at the global investment advisory firm GMO, working closely with GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham on the design and execution of investment solutions for large tax-exempt funds.

"I am beyond humbled to have someone of David's caliber, principles, and integrity join our research team," said Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough. "He is a consummate market practitioner with decades of in-the-seat experience in the markets. Hedgeye's goal is to bring world-class investment research to all investors, whether they're foundations, hedge funds, day traders or financial advisors. I have no doubt David's broad and deep knowledge base and investing acumen will enable him to generate alpha for our subscribers."

Prior to joining GMO, Salem received a JD cum laude from Harvard Law School and an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School, where he was elected a Baker Scholar. A member of the District of Columbia Bar since earning his JD, Salem has held adjunct faculty positions at Middlebury College, from which he earned his undergraduate degree summa cum laude, and the University of Virginia, and served in the White House Counsel's office while enrolled at Harvard.

"Hedgeye's institutional research offering has traditionally catered to the largest hedge funds and fund managers on Wall Street," says Director of Research Daryl Jones. "Combining David's considerable experience with our investment research was a no-brainer as we think about serving the needs of this sophisticated class of capital allocators."

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most regarded research analysts covering Macro, Financials, Healthcare, Retail, REITs, Technology, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Cannabis, Communications, China, Housing, Materials, and Washington policy analysis.

