Hagen Meischner Joins Bloomreach to Accelerate the Growth of its DACH Partnership Ecosystem

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUNICH, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has appointed Hagen Meischner as Director of Partnerships, DACH, to accelerate the growth of its technology and agency partner ecosystem in the region. A commerce industry veteran, Hagen joins Bloomreach with more than 20 years of experience in nurturing long-term partnerships and driving market expansion for leading cloud-based businesses.

"I'm thrilled to see Bloomreach invest into further growth in the DACH region. Creating a strong network of agencies, technologies, and developers is critical to long-term success. Having a team here on the ground will ensure Bloomreach grows that network in a meaningful way," said Hagen Meischner. "I'm excited to join this talented team and look forward to seeing the success we'll create for businesses in the DACH region and beyond."

Prior to joining Bloomreach, Hagen led Shopify's EMEA Agency and Technology Partnerships team, where he pioneered the company's first partnership ecosystem in the DACH region. In his time at Shopify he brought together over a thousand high performing partners, expanding Shopify's European presence and making cloud-based commerce accessible for businesses throughout the region. Before joining Shopify, Hagen managed an EMEA-based team as Country Manager for the DACH market at PrestaShop, where he focused on growing a strong network of local agency partners to drive revenue.

"Our partners across the globe have been instrumental to our growth, and Hagen will be key to building that ecosystem for long-term success in the DACH region," said Hugh Kimber, General Manager EMEA & Emerging Markets, Bloomreach. "At Bloomreach, we're invested not only in building best-in-class technology for the DACH market, but also in building best-in-class teams. Hagen is entering the role at a transformational time for the company and we look forward to seeing the important relationships he will cultivate as we continue to grow in this region."

