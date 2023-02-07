Turkish Philanthropy Funds Launches its Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkish Philanthropy Funds has launched its Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund on February 6th, 2023. The fund was created as an immediate response to the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Gaziantep and its neighboring cities on February 6th at 4:17 AM local time.

We commit to transparent reporting and will update you on how we've used donations to this fund.

The earthquake was felt by at least ten surrounding cities, and more than 3,500 deaths were reported, and the toll was expected to increase. Our thoughts are with the injured and the families of the victims, and we extend our deepest condolences to all families who lost their loved ones.

Turkish Philanthropy Funds is working closely with our partners on the ground, analyzing the need to provide immediate relief to survivors. Since establishing the fund at 6 AM EST, TPF has raised over $450,000 and is working closely with organizations on the field to distribute funds and address urgent needs. 100% of donations to this fund will support TPF's Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund and recovery efforts. We will monitor the impact on affected communities and work with partners at Afet Platformu to allocate funds to where they're needed most. Initially, the fund helps first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter. As needs emerge, we will support longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted partner organizations in the impacted area(s).

TPF is the most reliable and trustworthy foundation serving the Turkish-American community. We are committed to transparency and low overhead. When disasters strike, TPF quickly delivers funds to its partners on the ground that are best suited to provide relief and long-term recovery. Our disaster relief funds have been recommended by many international organizations and local Turkish-American organizations.

TPF's Track Record in Disaster Relief

TPF has been responding to disasters and supporting emergency aid and long-term relief programs since 2011. We have facilitated more than $3M in disaster donations to funds like this.

See how we've responded to similar disasters like this, including:

Van Earthquake Relief Fund in 2011

Soma Relief Fund

Elazig Earthquake Relief Fund in 2020

Covid-19 Relief Fund

Wildfire Relief Fund

Help us to expand the TPF community by sharing the campaign. Grants are open to TPF-approved partners in Türkiye. If you are not a TPF partner but a member of Afet Platformu, you are encouraged to apply. Businesses and individuals are not eligible to apply. TPF will post reports about how funds have been used and will email these reports to donors.

About Turkish Philanthropy Funds:

Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF) is the leading U.S. community foundation for high-impact social investments dedicated to Turkish and Turkish-American communities. Since 2007, TPF has mobilized over $55M and invested over $28M in grants with partners focused on addressing economic, social, and environmental needs in Türkiye and worldwide. By providing support to realize the philanthropic vision of individuals, families, and corporations, TPF donors and partners have reached thousands of families and directly funded over 300 projects.

Turkish Philanthropy Funds is a tax-exempt organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and your gifts are tax-deductible to the full extent provided by law. Tax ID 20-8392006.

Turkish Philanthropy Funds received high ratings from leading charity evaluators.

