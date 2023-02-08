CarTrawler Announces New Partnership with Volotea, Solidifying Competitive Rates for All Customers

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarTrawler, the world's leading B2B travel technology company, announced that it has partnered with Volotea Airlines , a low-cost Spanish airline that offers affordable fares. By integrating CarTrawler's powerful car rental technology and unique AI and machine learning tools, Volotea can provide its customers with more than 1,700 car rental companies globally to choose from.

"Our partnership with Volotea builds on the strong momentum CarTrawler has seen in Europe and North America," said Aileen McCormack, CarTrawler's Chief Commercial Officer. "As the most trusted car rental partner in the market, we utilize our technology to help partners offer their customers the best content, provide a seamless customer experience, and optimize their own revenues. We are very excited to deliver a world class car rental offering to Volotea passengers."

CarTrawler's Trading Squads will actively manage Volotea's business everyday to ensure they are delivering a consistently high performing solution throughout the term of the partnership. Travelers will be able to shop the entire car rental market, all on the Volotea platform. This will ensure an easy booking experience and make their buying journey as frictionless as possible.

"We're on a mission to provide a more engaging and interactive customer experience so we tapped CarTrawler, who has demonstrated a relentless focus on data-driven decision making and prioritizing the customer experience," said David González, Chief Commercial Officer at Volotea. "With this new partnership, we are confident that our passengers will have a seamless experience when booking car rentals for their trips."

Volotea joins CarTrawler's extensive network of leading global travel brands, including United Airlines, easyJet, Uber, Hopper, Emirates, Hotels.com and American Express Travel.

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the leading global B2B provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the travel industry. Our purpose is to drive successful partnerships.

CarTrawler's end-to-end technology platform expands our airline and travel partners' offering to their customers, creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities. We provide unrivalled breadth and depth of content worldwide, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services.

CarTrawler creates innovative, data-led solutions for some of the largest travel brands in the world, including United Airlines, American Express and easyJet. As a B2B company we focus solely on helping our airline and travel partners build their brands, not our own.

About Volotea

Volotea is a Barcelona-based airline founded in 2011 by Carlos Muñoz and Lázaro Ros. We operated our first flight on April 5, 2012, and a decade later, we have carried more than 40 million passengers across Europe thanks to a top-notch team and a philosophy based on offering a pleasant travel experience at competitive prices.

Every year we increase the number of aircraft in our fleet, the number of routes served and the number of seats available, which has led us to become one of the fastest growing independent airlines in Europe.

We connect Volotea cities all around Europe offering direct flights, competitive prices, and a crew that will make you feel like you are at home.

